The moment President Donald Trump uttered the word “hydroxychloroquine,” Shane Berry knew his mother was in trouble.

In her mid-50s and suffering from the autoimmune disease lupus, Berry’s mother relies on the medication Trump touted as something of a miracle cure for the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

Medical experts have repeatedly said evidence of the drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19 was anecdotal and warned about its potential side effects. But people around the country listened to the president and rushed to stockpile the medication.

Berry’s mom’s prescription dwindled, and her pharmacist told Shawn Berry they’re not sure when she’ll be able to get a refill. Berry broke his monthlong isolation and headed from his Pittsburgh home to hers in central Pennsylvania, driven by a nagging fear.

“I’m worried people are going to break into her house and take her medication,” Berry said.

Berry, who used to work for a Pittsburgh firm that developed software for clinical medical trials, said if someone is “on their deathbed or they’re willing to go through (clinical) trials,” they should be given the drug. But “that needs to be a controlled trial,” rather than a chaotic scramble for the medicine, he said.

“I want this drug to work,” Berry said. “I’m not just saying ‘Screw all of these people with COVID-19.’ I want this to be something that works for these people.”

Doctors have warned hydroxychloroquine can lead to heart failure. Berry’s mother has to have her eyes tested every year because it can cause permanent blindness, he said.

“There are some very scary side-effects to this. When I hear the president saying, ‘This is a great drug and it’s perfect, what do we have to lose?’ I truly believe we have a lot to lose,” Berry said.

His mother, for one.

Berry said he plans to stay with her until the crisis passes, or at least until he can be sure she’s safe, with a reliable supply of medicine.

“We’re in America. We’re supposed to be a first world country. We’re supposed to be one of the most powerful nations in the world,” Berry said. “And here we are, just a mess.”