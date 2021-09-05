Editor's note: Twenty years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, we remember. Saturday marks two decades since 9/11. Children who were born at the turn of the 21st century and who have no memory of the devastation in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., are now adults who have never lived in a country not at war. For a nation, 9/11 is a moment that defined us, a moment that split our lives into before and after. On this anniversary, LNP | Lancaster Online reporters spoke with a professional firefighter who was at ground zero, a tugboat operator who took part in the largest maritime rescue mission in U.S. history and a mother who still grieves her son. Two decades later, how do the different generations see 9/11? Someone who remembers the day vividly versus someone who has only seen the devastation in photos?

Gregory G. Noll, of Manor Township, spent nine days at ground zero in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attack, at times sifting through rubble and helping what, in the first couple days anyway, was considered a search and rescue effort.

Noll was a member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1, one of the country’s 28 urban search and rescue teams. He knew it was theoretically possible there were survivors, but by the time he arrived on “the pile,” as he calls it, the last rescue had already occurred.

“You go to a game thinking that you’re in the rescue business. But ultimately what you find is ... you’re in the business of doing things to try to provide closure to families,” Noll said. “And so it’s not rescue. It’s not even recovery. It’s body pieces, body parts, you know? The easy body, quote unquote. Easy bodies were easy to find in those first days.”

Noll, 69, is engaging and matter of fact on the subject, saying: “My whole career has been in the bad-day business.”

On Sept. 11, 1972, he wrote a letter to his father informing him that he was dropping out of college to become a professional firefighter.

Noll also was a member of the South Central (Pa.) Task Force, a regional homeland security emergency preparedness organization that encompasses Lancaster and seven other counties, for 13 years. After the Sept. 11 attacks, a manager position was created and Noll held it for a time.

Now, he does consulting.

“We do our best to ensure that these bad days don’t occur ... But if ... these bad-day events are going to occur, I want to be there. I mean, that’s what we train for,” said Noll, who also responded to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005.

“What happened in New York in terms of the actions of the emergency responders, in my opinion, is no different than what would have happened in any other community in this country. Emergency responders would have went into the building, they would have done whatever was required to bring about a positive outcome.”

‘Ugly to the x power’

“It was a big (expletive) incident, man, you know? It’s like if you have your ugly — your definition of ugly — (but) this is ugly to the x power,” Noll said of the aftermath of the attacks in New York.

Noll learned his task force was activated probably within a half-hour of the north tower’s collapse. Coincidentally, he had been at Manheim Township’s Eden Fire Company for a meeting of the county’s counter-terrorism committee on the morning of the attacks.

As he drove home, he learned he’d be going to New York. He called his wife, Debra, who was able to get their children — Kendra, Sean and Ian, then 17, 10 and 6 years old — out of school for a hasty goodbye.

First he went to Harrisburg International Airport to meet other task force members. They drove to Philadelphia to pick up the rest.

By about 10 p.m. Sept. 11, the 80 task force members were at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey, a staging area for first responders. They then proceeded to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, a couple miles north of ground zero. That became their base of operations.

Noll said he grabbed a couple hours of sleep on a cot and reported to the pile on the morning of the 12th. Responders worked 12-hour shifts, under the direction of the New York Fire Department.

“There are rescue specialists, which are the rock breakers, they’re doing the void (searches). You have technical search, which are canines, the sonar and other high-end gadgets. You have a medical component, which includes our own docs. We go with our own structural engineers. ... And my focus was on hazardous materials and operational safety,” Noll said.

Noll and the task force primarily worked at the north tower collapse site.

“The dust was everywhere. It’s not as obvious during the day. It’s really obvious when you look at nighttime pictures because you can see the particulates in the air are flashing off,” Noll said. “The reality was that there were unsafe conditions in terms of atmosphere contamination that went for blocks and blocks and blocks.”

In 2017, Noll was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and is part of the World Trade Center Health Program. The program provides medical monitoring and treatment to people directly affected by the 9/11 attacks.

Noll has blood work done twice a year and sees an oncologist once a year.

“I’m at stage zero. I have no signs and symptoms, other than what shows up on the blood work. My health is good,” Noll said.

His experience in September 2001 also took a psychological toll.

“To be honest with you, it took me a while to get through it where I didn’t have some weak moments. They still come every once in a while, but not like they did in the early days. There were certain images that I’ll think about,” Noll said.

Presentations as therapy

Noll gives slideshow presentations on what he and the task force did at ground zero. It’s also a bit of therapy for him, “and it’s my way to continue the message.”

He’s probably done dozens over the years and will tailor them for various audiences: first responders will get more operational details than, say, civilians.

Ten years ago, Noll presented at the Department of Defense’s Fire Emergency Services conference. In July, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, he was working on his computer one day and talking to a police officer who was with his group. He ended up doing a mini-presentation for the officer and others he was with.

Noll shared a few slides with LNP | LancasterOnline in August. They show the perspective of the devastation from atop the pile as well as from the 19th floor of a nearby building, giving the viewer a sense of the site’s enormity.

One slide shows Noll and others from the task force loading Riley, a golden retriever that worked as one of the task force’s search dogs, into a metal Stokes basket. Riley was then sent via a high cable some 60 to 70 feet to one area of the pile to search for bodies.

“This was a show-stopper event. Pretty much, everybody stopped and was looking at Riley,” Noll said.

(Google the words Riley, rescue dog and 9/11, and photos of Riley in the basket readily pop up.)

“That was a good day because Riley found bodies and body parts of firefighters,” Noll said.

Another slide shows photos of missing people affixed to a wall, a scene common in lower Manhattan after the attack, Noll said.

Another slide captures President George W. Bush addressing rescue workers at ground zero on Friday, Sept. 14.

The scene is famous. When Bush began speaking, a responder yelled that he could not hear Bush.

Bush replied, “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”

The responders broke into chants of “USA, USA!”

“We were about 30, 35 yards away from that. ... That was pretty, pretty special,” Noll said. “He was doing what I would expect of my president. And it wasn’t a matter of Ds or Rs. I have just so much respect for him for that timeframe for our country.”

102 minutes

Last weekend, Noll visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan with his wife, children and the older two of his four grandchildren. It was a combined Father’s Day and birthday gift. On this Sept. 11, he plans to get together with some members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 in remembrance.

Noll said he hears people say, “Never forget,” in regard to 9/11, but he thinks too many people have forgotten.

“I use the analogy ‘102 minutes.’ Those 102 minutes on 9/11 have significantly changed who we are and what we are,” Noll said.

The analogy refers to the time that passed from when the first jetliner hit the north tower to its collapse.

“We’re fortunate to live in the greatest country in the world. And we’ve had challenges, we’ve made mistakes,” Noll said. “But we got it right a hell of a lot more than we got wrong. And I think that we need to go back and remember, you know, what’s our DNA and how do we evolve?”