Hundreds of people were scattered around Long’s Park on Saturday afternoon, already enjoying themselves, when a voice blasted through the park amphitheater speakers.

“El sonido de bachata viene por ahí.” (“The sound of bachata [a Dominican music genre] is coming up.”)

A cheer erupted from the crowd. Shortly afterward, the York-based bachata band Grupo Éxito jumped onstage to deliver the goods.

It’s what many have come to expect from the Latin American Alliance of Lancaster’s Latin American Music Festival, now in its seventh year.

The event, which had live music, dance performances and food, takes place around the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

National organizers say the mid-month start is meant to coincide with the Independence Days for Costa Rica, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Columbus Day, seen as the unofficial beginning of Hispanic culture in the Americas, also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month, this year on Oct. 12.

Flags from Latin countries around the world surrounded the amphitheater grounds, and many more people displayed their national pride in their apparel.

Three-year-old McKenzie Maisonet, of Lancaster city, ran around in an outfit featuring the Puerto Rican flag while her older half sisters Gianna Roa-Disla, 5, and Arianna Roa-Disla, 7, wore dresses with the Dominican flag.

Their mother, Breanne Roa-Disla, purchased the outfits at the Latin Music Fest at Binns Park two weeks ago.

“It’s very important for them to learn Spanish and to know their culture and embrace it,” Roa-Disla said. Such events helped in that discovery, she added.

City officials changed their approach to the commemorative month this year with several new programs to “foster deeper connections within our community to achieve shared success,” Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said in a statement.

The programs include a new webpage listing local events related to Hispanic heritage as well as an online historical registry. The city hopes to compile migration and heritage stories from Lancaster County Hispanics for next year’s Hispanic Heritage Month.

Growing population locally and nationally

An estimated 59.8 million Americans are of Hispanic origin, according to a July 2018 estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

From 2010 to 2017, the Hispanic population in Lancaster County has increased by more than 11,000 to 53,792, according to an estimate from a 2017 survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hispanics accounted for 10% of Lancaster's population in 2017, up from just over 8% at the start of the decade.

In Lancaster city, Hispanics make up nearly 40% of the total population.