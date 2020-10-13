The Manheim Township commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to replace the suburb’s top administrator by January, parting ways with a veteran staffer in a move that surprised some residents.

Commissioners President Sam Mecum said the five-member board wants to replace Sean Molchany, who has served as township manager since 2014, to “help pursue the Board’s legislative and policy agenda.”

The commissioners said they will begin the search for a new manager immediately.

The move comes nearly a year after voters toppled the Republican majority on the board and elected Democrats, including Mecum, to control it.

Molchany, who has been on staff at the county’s largest suburb for a quarter century, is only the third person to serve as Manheim Township manager in nearly four decades. He is paid $120,200, according to LNP | LancasterOnline records.

The move to replace him, announced at a public meeting Monday night, caught some residents by surprise.

Calvin Flury Jr., of Clearview Avenue in Manheim Township, said he was shocked by the move and asked the commissioners how they made the decision. Mecum replied that it would not be appropriate to discuss personnel matters.

“Just because the makeup of the board is changing doesn’t mean Sean should lose his job,” said Flury, a member of the Manheim Township Republican Committee. “Unless you have grounds for dismissal it is wrong.”

At least one commissioner, Republican Donna DiMeo, dissented from the decision.

"Sean's been here 26 years, I think he's done a great job," she said. "I don't need to be a part of this discussion."

Molchany is a 1987 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The township hired him in 1994 to perform plan reviews in the planning and zoning department. A Republican-led board of commissioners appointed him manager in 2014.

In a written statement, Mecum said Molchany will continue serving as manager until the township hires a new one.

Mecum did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. An email sent to Molchany was not immediately returned.

Earlier this year, Molchany was named in a civil suit filed by a former finance director for the municipality. In the suit, Dawn Stratchko of Willow Street says she was harassed and belittled after pointing out that she was paid less than her male peers.

She specifically accused Molchany and former Commissioner Al Kling of using gender-specific vulgarities to criticize her in front of other employees.

LNP correspondent Joan Kern contributed to this report.