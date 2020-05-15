The state Department of Health will begin providing specific details about the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at each nursing home in Pennsylvania after resisting such a move for months.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the agency expects to release the data next week. The move coincides with a new federal disclosure rule, which takes effect Monday.

In many states including Pennsylvania, long-term care facilities including nursing homes have become the epicenter of deaths and infections. In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities -- 2,896 -- represent 68 percent of 4,218 deaths statewide.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said, who pushed for the new disclosure rule, said nursing home residents, their families, public health authorities and surrounding communities need access to information about what’s going on inside nursing homes that are battling COVID-19.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has directed nursing homes to report coronavirus cases and fatalities by Monday. Nursing homes must notify patients and family members of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The numbers of cases and deaths at each facility will be published once a week, on a federal website, after the data are analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The site will be live by the end of May, a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services official said.

(The Lancaster County coroner has been providing the information to LNP | LancasterOnline for weeks.)

Casey and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden or Oregon sent a letter to the heads of both federal agencies requesting they disclose the number of cases and deaths in specific facilities. The directive was issued April 19.

There had been no federal requirement, before then, that long-term care facilities report coronavirus outbreaks and COVID-19 deaths.

Thirty-six states report some level of data on COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, with wide variance, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. Nine report comprehensive data from long-term care facilities. Others including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Mississippi report only county-level, saying that providing more specific data would violate patient privacy.

Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman, has said over the past few weeks that Pennsylvania was evaluating release of the information but was weighing residents’ privacy. If there were only a few cases or deaths at a facility, people might figure out who was involved through social media, he said.

Maryanne Wood, 62, of Denver, Lancaster County, was pleased to hear the data may soon be released. She said she has been evaluating a move to a long-term care facility but she could not obtain a list of coronavirus cases and deaths at each facility.

Wood wanted to know whether the virus swept through the homes she was thinking about. “I don’t want to move into an apartment where someone had COVID-19,” said Wood. “You can’t just wipe down a room.”

She said she wonders whether they will be sanitized and ventilation systems cleansed.

Wardle said facilities are required to properly clean and sterilize areas where people who have had COVID-19 resided. The virus can live outside of a host for about a day, depending on the surface, but it is not believed to be water-borne, he said.