In a rare move, Linden Hall, an all-girls boarding school in Lititz, has chosen a woman to lead the school next year.

The school on Friday announced Nan Wodarz – an educator with more than 30 years of public and private school experience, most recently as interim head of school at New Hampshire’s Sant Bani School – will replace current Head of School Michael Waylett, who retires at the end of June, on an interim basis.

“I am excited to become a part of the long standing history of Linden Hall and continue its mission of educating and empowering young women and our future leaders,” Wodarz said.

Wodarz completed her post-doctoral work at The Wharton School, Harvard Business School and Harvard Graduate School of Education. She has experience improving student performance, growing enrollment and implementing STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – programs, the school said in a press release.

The school’s board of trustees unanimously approved the hire April 30.

“Dr. Wodarz’s depth of experience, financial acumen, and commitment to academic excellence makes her a superior leader as we prepare to enter our 275th year of educating girls,” board and search committee Chair Heather Wilson said in a statement. “We are confident that she will help Linden Hall continue to grow and flourish, and we are delighted to welcome her into our community.”

Women have had few opportunities to lead at Linden Hall during its 274-year history. A few interim heads of school have been women, but no official heads of school, school spokeswoman Brandi Rice said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The first documented woman to serve as interim head of school was “Martha the Mohican” during the diphtheria pandemic in 1775, according to the press release. She temporarily assumed the leading role and taught 34 students amid the outbreak, keeping the school open and ensuring its viability in the future.

The search for a full-time head of school will continue throughout the next year.

Related coverage