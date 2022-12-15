Using demographics, population growth trends and law enforcement data, a statistical model commissioned by county officials estimates Lancaster County’s next prison will house about 900 to 950 people on any given day in 2050.

The 30-year projection was presented at a prison board meeting Thursday, part of a needs assessment to determine design plans for replacing the dilapidated Lancaster County Prison.

CGL, the county’s consultant for the new prison project, spent months collecting data on the prison population and the broader county population, and it projects an increase of about 1% per year in the number of people in the prison at any given time.

The modeling in the needs assessment came from Wendy Ware, a statistician who consults with state and local governments analyzing prisons and policies in the criminal justice system. Ware presented her findings at the prison board meeting on behalf of CGL.

That data included information on gender, race and age demographics inside the prison over the last five years, what charges they received and how long they stayed, as well as broader demographic information, including findings on the county’s “at-risk” population. The at-risk designation describes the population “most likely to commit crimes”: males 15 to 44 years old.

The presentation Thursday also revealed major differences from a similar needs assessment conducted by CGL for a new prison project in Berks County. Published in July, that assessment also analyzed policy options for Berks County to manage its prison population.

In that assessment, CGL interviewed people in the Berks criminal justice system to “identify potential system changes,” according to a written explanation the consultant published on a website dedicated to the project.

The Berks plan also included an evaluation of changes to the criminal justice system during the COVID-19 pandemic to determine whether those changes could be expanded or kept in place into the future.

Finally, Berks also commissioned alternative projections to measure the impact of those potential changes on future prison population numbers and the need for a new prison.

At the Thursday prison board meeting, Ware acknowledged the Lancaster County study took none of those factors into account.

“The jurisdictions that have drastically reduced their prison population have not done it without targeted measures and very aggressive measures to do it,” Ware said in response to a question about further analysis of criminal justice policies. “So what has been presented here today is the status quo of what’s going on in Lancaster County. Assuming there are no aggressive changes, no money behind it, this is what you can expect.”

The status quo has changed substantially over the last decade, though the assessment presented Thursday covered only the past five years, when the prison population stayed relatively flat.

County officials have celebrated a significant reduction in the prison’s average daily population since 2012, when it climbed to 1,300. In recent years, that average has fallen closer to 800.

Local criminal justice reform advocates at the meeting asked county officials to also spend time gathering more data and interviews to explore policies that would reduce the county prison population.

“We would encourage a pause and a process alongside this work to reduce the population even further,” said the Rev. Jason Perkowski, of Oregon Community United Methodist Church in Manheim Township.

County officials said Thursday they agree with many advocates that more diversionary measures and programming to address people with severe mental health problems and drug-use problems are worthy goals, but that it should not slow down or compromise the building of a new facility.

“I continue to say we have not reached our full potential yet because our building does not allow it,” Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger said. “We know what we need to do, we just need this building to be able to do it.”

President Judge David Ashworth said after the meeting that the community and county officials can have more discussions about what’s needed to further improve outcomes in the criminal justice system. “But we can’t delay what we need,” Ashworth said – a new facility.

Much of the infrastructure where inmates reside in Lancaster County Prison dates to the early 1990s, when the county retrofitted a six-story tower next to the historic castlelike building on East King Street.

The building’s conditions are poor for both the inmates and staff, with failing maintenance systems and outdated amenities. Inadequate climate control means inmates and staff working in cell blocks often live in cold conditions in the winter and stiflingly hot conditions in the summer.

Next steps

CGL’s data collection process also revealed deficiencies in how Lancaster County Prison maintains data about its inmates, such as how long they stay in the prison and the charges they face.

Prison officials said in previous public meetings that in order to give CGL the data it requested, it had to manually review its records, rather than run data queries with digital software.

After the meeting Thursday, Democratic Commissioner John Trescot acknowledged that the prison’s data systems were “way behind” industry standards and that the new prison project has incorporated revamping the way prison officials collect and maintain data.

“It was a lot of people moving a lot of paper to figure this out,” Trescot said about the needs assessment. “We’ll have a better system in place either when (the new prison opens) up or hopefully before that, because it’s some years down the road.”

The presentation Thursday was a draft version of the needs assessment. A complete report will be released on a website developed specifically for the new prison project, Trescot said.

After the Thursday meeting, Trescot said the commissioners also will consider and approve a “guiding principles” document to be published on the prison project’s website, lccf-pa.com.

In coming months, county officials will move forward to the next planning phase, which will explore what programming will take place at the new prison and what the facility will need to accommodate it. That includes separating populations based on gender, security level, age, mental health status, the size of the kitchen, medical clinic and every other amenity at the facility.

A second town hall-style meeting for the public to offer feedback and comments about the project is scheduled for Feb. 1, officials said.