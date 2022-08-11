When Judy Stavisky began trading free car rides to Amish women in exchange for talk time, she wasn’t setting out to write a book or to make lifelong friends. But that’s exactly what happened to the author of the recently published “In Plain View: The Daily Lives of Amish Women.”

“People were really gracious to share their own lived experiences with me,” says Stavisky, 68, adding that connecting with some of the Amish women was an unexpected gift to come from her experience. “I was able to maintain friendships with a handful of women that I consider my close friends, and one or two of them I’m really kindred spirits with.”

At first, the Philadelphia resident was helping her Elizabethtown College professor, Donald Kraybill, collect notes for a revised edition of his classic book on the Amish “The Riddle of Amish Culture.” Kraybill was specifically interested in the shopping habits of Amish women.

After years of encountering, and being curious about, the Amish she’d met at Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market and observed during long bike rides around Morgantown with her husband, Stavisky decided she wanted to learn more about Amish culture. So, about 10 years ago, she reached out to Donald Kraybill about auditing his weekly three-hour long evening seminar on Amish culture. She commuted to the class by taking an early afternoon train to Elizabethtown and catching a late-night train back to Philadelphia.

“I expected her to drop out after the first week. She didn’t,” Kraybill wrote in an email. “She was persistent and genuinely curious about Amish culture. We soon became friends. She offered to help on my research.”

Kraybill supplied letters of introduction to several Amish families he was in contact with and soon Stavisky was driving Amish women to load up on bulk groceries at Costco, buy clothes for their families at thrift stores or take their children to doctor appointments in exchange for interviews about their lives.

“It was revelatory to me,” Staviksy says of her experience with the Amish. “Here is a life that we only see from our cars or our bicycles, but the depth and the layers to the life are unseen. And I wanted to give a sense of the complexities of a life that looks so idyllic.”

Kraybill’s project never materialized, but Stavisky ended up using the material she’d gathered over the course of 100 visits with about two dozen Amish women for her own book. Stavisky took the first-hand accounts from the women to create her book but changed their names out of respect for their privacy.

“What makes this book standout among the hundreds of tomes on Amish life is its intimacy and plethora of cultural details of everyday life of Amish mothers,” Kraybill says. “I’m grateful that she has pulled together what she learned from her Amish friends and presented it in sensitive and genuine ways without violating their goodwill.”

The result is a book that is at once informative, entertaining and an honest view into an often unseen aspects of a complicated, but joyful culture that is often misunderstood in the media and oversimplified for tourists.

“There are plenty of academic books,” Stavisky says. “I wanted something for people who visit the area. I wanted them to have a sense of more than buggies and bonnets. I wanted them to have a sense of real people and the kinds of issues they face, some of which are similar to the English, and some are certainly not. “

Connecting through stories

Prior to exploring Lancaster County’s Amish, Stavisk co-authored the 2018 book “Do it Better! How the Kids of St. Francis de Sales Exceeded Everyone’s Expectations” about refugee students overcoming adversity and finding success. Stavisky has spent her career working with nonprofits and knows a powerful narrative can help illustrate a difficult issue. And she learned about the power of stories from a young age – Stavisky’s father was a Marine Corps Combat Correspondent during World War II who later became a reporter with the Washington Post.

“My father was a great storyteller,” Stavisky says. “He searched for World War II’s unrecognized heroes and recounted personal stories to their hometown newspapers, connecting individual sacrifice to small towns across America. Later, as a columnist for the Washington Post, he focused on labor issues and veteran’s affairs by writing about the personal stories of individuals impacted by Federal legislation.”

With “In Plain View,” Stavisky shares how women help keep Amish values and traditions alive. In an amusing anecdote from the book, Stavisky recounts how one grandmother admonished her eldest daughter for offering watermelon at a post-church dessert instead of the customary Amish desserts. “It’s the small changes here and there that will eventually wear away our culture,” the grandmother said.

The book also deals with how the Amish negotiate with modern life – using Stavisky’s “taxi” service, for instance. Stavisky says she assumed many of the Amish families in Lancaster County worked on farms and was surprised to learn that was not the case; some sell produce at farm stands, and others were supported by their husbands who worked for different local companies, including manufacturing plants, landscaping firms and construction companies.

BOOK DETAILS In Plain View: The Daily Lives of Amish Women Judy Stavisky Herald Press, 2022 191 pages Available at amazon.com; barnesandnoble.com; heraldpress.com and more

Joyful lives

Stavisky was also happy to experience the joy to be found in the hardworking culture often viewed by outsiders as both idyllic yet austere.

“There’s certainly a lot of joy in the Amish community and there’s certainly a lot of diligent, industrious hard work and that is valued in that community,” Stavisky says. “And that’s something that I really felt privileged to see – that balance of the joy of work, the joy of family and the joy of community and the commitment to community.”

The book also provides a closer look at the often misunderstood Rumspringa period of Amish life, when teenagers participate in peer group activities independent of their parents, as well as education, family life and church.

“I attended a church service and it was fascinating to me,” Stavisky says. “I didn’t understand most of it, but having a Jewish background I understood some words that were very similar to Yiddish. That was a nice and unexpected learning opportunity.”

The shopping trips, Stavisky says, were particularly eye-opening. They allowed her to see exactly what sort of planning, organization and thriftiness goes into feeding large families. Some Amish women are cooking enough food to fill 200 plates a week, Stavisky notes in the book.

“You have to buy a lot of groceries for a family of seven-12 people,” Stavisky says. “Shopping in bulk is a priority.”

It was during these trips that Stavisky was able to participate in candid conversations.

“I think one of the things that was fascinating to me is that the women are not as closed as one would think they would be. They were very forthcoming when I would ask questions,” Stavisky says. "Being in different cultures, women find a way to easily chat with one another about different recipes and children and their family. And riding in a car and shopping together really provides a comfortable setting to have a conversation.”

Stavisky, who recently welcomed a grandchild into her life, says family was another way to bond with the women she met.

“I realized that the Amish women I met often had as much in common with me as we had differences,” Stavisky says. “Accepting those similarities and differences, provided me a wider lens to understand unfamiliar customs and lifestyles. And that is a keepsake I will savor for years to come.”

IF YOU GO: WHAT: “In Plain View” presentation and book signing WHERE: Aaron’s Books, 35 E. Main St., Lititz WHEN: 7 -8:30 p.m., on Thurs., Aug. 18 MORE INFO: Reservation requested. Visit aaronsbooks.com to make reservations and to order copies of “In Plain View.”