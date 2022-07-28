Lancaster County residents can get in-person help with unemployment claims by making an appointment at the CareerLink center in Manheim Township.

While open to anyone, the new service targets unemployment claimants who do not have proper technology, equipment, or technical skills; individuals without access to home internet or broadband; and individuals with limited-English proficiency.

The Manheim Township CareerLink center at 1046 Manheim Pike is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling 717-509-5613.

The in-person services are supported through funding from the state Department of Labor & Industry received in March 2022 through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The funding is designed to promote equitable access to unemployment compensation programs and remove barriers some populations face in securing services. Since the program’s launch in May, L&I said it has used the federal funding to serve and assist more than 4,500 claimants across Pennsylvania.

CareerLink Centers match employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Some of the free career-building and other services provided include resume building/posting/submitting workshops, mock interviews, job search and training assistance, adult education classes and workshops, and career fairs and referrals.

Other CareerLink centers in the region include:

• Berks County: 1920 Kutztown Road, Suite F, Reading, 610-988-1300

• Chester County: 479 Thomas Jones Way, Suite 500, West Whiteland Township, 610-280-1010

• Lebanon County: 243 Schneider Drive, Lebanon city, 717-274-2554

• York County: 841 Vogelsong Road, York city, 717-767-7600