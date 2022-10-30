The Manheim Township municipal authority doesn’t want to pay back $4.4 million it owes homeowners and developers after years of overcharging for water fees.

When a county court judge earlier this year ordered the authority to refund the fees, the authority claimed it simply did not have the money or assets to cover the cost.

That claim now appears to be false.

In an Aug. 25 letter to Commonwealth Court, an attorney for Manheim Township and its authority said Township Manager Rick Kane had discovered the authority owns Overlook Golf Course, which according to a 2020 township audit, is worth about $8.3 million.

The revelation could play a significant role in a lawsuit aimed at getting the authority and township to pay up. The class-action suit alleges the municipality and the Manheim Township General Municipal Authority grossly overcharged developers and some individual homeowners for water-tapping fees. The authority charges customers the fee when they connect to its water system.

In March, Judge David Ashworth ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and ordered the township and authority to refund their customers, with interest, based on a new calculation of the tapping fees. The township and the authority, both defendants in the case, have appealed the decision to Commonwealth Court.

Kane discovered the authority’s ownership of the golf course in August while working to balance the township books.

“Within the past two days, and arising from work related to the annual municipal budgeting process, the Manheim Township manager (who has served in his position for less than eight months) became aware” the golf course is owned by the municipal authority, not the township, an attorney representing the two entities said in a letter to the court.

The township is jointly liable for the tapping fee refunds, but municipalities are exempt from having to post a bond to cover such costs. The authority, however, has been ordered to post a $5.2 million court bond while the case proceeds.

The Commonwealth Court has yet to schedule the township’s appeal, according to Ed Robson, a King of Prussia-based attorney representing about 60 developers and property owners in the lawsuit.

Township officials have not spoken publicly about the court battle in recent months, and in court they have yet to file any briefs explaining their grounds for appeal.

The township board of commissioners, Kane and municipal authority officials also declined to answer questions about the golf course’s role in their accounting practices. They cited the ongoing lawsuit.

Township solicitor J. Dwight Yoder declined to respond to questions surrounding the case, but said in an email that future court filings likely will answer many of them.

In the meantime, Robson said he is fighting the municipal authority’s arguments against posting the court bond while judges in the Commonwealth Court consider the case.

“If the Commonwealth Court ultimately affirms Judge Ashworth’s decision and affirms his rationale of a refund plus interest, my clients are much more likely to get the money that’s owed to them, and the authority is not going to be able to walk out on this debt by crying poor,” Robson said.

Manheim Township gets its drinking water from Lancaster city, but the municipal authority owns and manages infrastructure like water mains and pumping stations within the township. Water tapping fees are designed to pay for the construction of that infrastructure.

The authority has also helped the township finance other types of projects and acted as a bond issuer for nongovernment organizations like Lancaster Bible College.

Overlooked purchase

The township approved a $7.4 million purchase of the 101-acre Overlook Golf Course in 1989, after residents fought a developer’s plan to scrap the course and build a 534-unit housing development on the site.

The township condemned the land via eminent domain, and the authority, on behalf of the township, became the owner and took on a $7.6 million government bond to pay for the golf course over 20 years, according to newspaper archives.

The township became the operator of the golf course, and the authority used the rent it collected from Manheim Township to help make its bond payments.

According to the original 1989 lease agreement between the two entities, the authority was to hand over the golf course property to the township once it had fully paid off the bond, planned for 2010. The handover never happened, according to real estate records.

But at some point in the ensuing years, the township and authority financial statements appeared to reflect that the property had been turned over to the township, when no such transfer occurred.

In 1997, audit figures reflected the original agreement: The authority claimed $6.4 million in assets based on rent to be paid by the township. That number matched how much money the authority still needed to pay off the bond it issued for the golf course purchase.

Sometime after then, Manheim Township started to include the golf course as its own asset, audit records indicate. Meanwhile, authority financial statements from 2018 to 2020 showed only $30,000 in land assets, which could not have included the value of the golf course.

It remains unclear why and how those figures changed on the books, when no real estate transfer ever took place.

Over the years, Manheim Township has maintained golf course finances in a separate fund. In 2019, the golf course generated $960,000 in revenue for the township, according to financial statements.

Benton Webber, chair of the Manheim Township municipal authority, did not respond to a set of emailed questions regarding this story. Township officials also didn’t comment on how the litigation affects the long-term future of Overlook Golf Course.

“The Overlook Golf Course that was putatively owned by the township is in fact owned

by the authority, and is immediately available to be posted as collateral for a bond, or to be

liquidated to satisfy the judgments,” Robson wrote in a letter filed in court.

Robson told LNP | LancasterOnline that the discovery doesn’t mean the township or authority has to resort to selling the course.

“The golf course does not have to be sold. The township just has to pony up to give the authority (money) to do what it should be doing: either posting a bond or paying my clients what the judge said they’re owed,” he said.