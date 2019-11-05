On Tuesday, Lancaster County voters went to the polls on a new voting system.

Why? Because in 2018, the state mandated that all counties update their voting systems by the 2020 primary, following warnings from federal authorities that Russian hackers had targeted Pennsylvania.

The key requirement was that the system have a “voter-verifiable paper record” for all votes.

Earlier this year, Lancaster County commissioners approved a five-year, lease-to-own contract for the VerityVote system from Texas-based Hart InterCivic.

The majority of voters were already using paper ballots and would likely not notice any major changes.

“The biggest change is that at the end of it instead of pressing ‘cast ballot,’ they will push ‘print ballot’,” county chief registrar Randall Wenger said earlier this year.

On Tuesday, isolated complaints were reported throughout the county.

At St. Anne's Retirement Community in West Hempfield, voters were experiencing delays. Ben Law, judge of elections, said that a tab on the bottom of the ballots -- which needs to be removed -- was not being removed, so ballots could not be scanned. He said the issue had been resolved by a little after 9 a.m., and only about 8 people had been impacted.

Issues were also reported in the 7th Ward, Third Precinct, the Crispus Attucks poll station in southeast Lancaster. The precinct started off Election Day w/ a nonfunctioning scanner, elections judge Angie Watson said.

The county was notified at about 7:15 a.m., and a new scanner arrived by 9:15 a.m. Voters were told they could wait or leave their ballots for scanning. About eight people voted before the new scanner arrived.

This story is developing and will be updated. Issues at your precinct? Tell us in the comments.

For more on the county's new voting machines: