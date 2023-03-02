A rising tide lifts all boats is an old expression.

John F. Kennedy used it. So did Ronald Reagan.

The phrase has specific economic connotations that can be, and have been, debated. But in many ways it simply fits for more broadly describing a vibe — one that’s nebulous and difficult to define — but that nonetheless exists in much of what’s happening in communities across Lancaster County.

“I use it all the time,” says Nathan Baker, one of the owners of Hush Money Bikes in Lancaster. “It’s actually a philosophy I kind of hold dear to my heart.”

He’s not alone. When word got out late last year that Hush Money was throwing an open house party for its new digs in West End Market, calls and texts flooded in from businesses that wanted to be part of that.

“I didn’t really even have to reach out to get raffle donations,” Baker says. “I had our vendors reaching out to us saying, ‘We want to contribute.’ ”

Community over competition is another phrase he uses for Hush Money Bikes’ business plan.

“I know it’s just three words, but it’s something we live by,” Baker says. “We want every bike shop in Lancaster County to be thriving. ... We’re more worried about seeing that community do well than with competing with other like-minded businesses.”

He acknowledges that bike enthusiasts may be in some ways particularly well suited to that sort of thinking. But it’s not just them.

Owners of and vendors at a few retail collectives interviewed for a November article for LNP | LancasterOnline were quick to point out how much solid and sometimes unsolicited advice they received from other competing owners and vendors.

The same thing is happening in churches, community groups and even government meetings.

“I see it more and more … There’s a recognition that our fates are linked together,” says state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El. “Not just that we fail together. But that we have an easier time succeeding together. I think that attitude is more present.”

Before being elected to represent the 49th Legislative District, Smith-Wade-El was president of Lancaster City Council. In that role, he would frequently tell people who spoke at the podium that he wanted to introduce them to someone after a meeting.

Connections are key, Smith-Wade-El says. Barriers do exist.

“There are always going to be folks who feel that what is a gain for other communities constitutes a loss for their community,” Smith-Wade-El says. “But I don’t let that knock my hope of expanding the rising-tide-lifts-all-boats viewpoint.”

Social media is clearly helping mobilize a response to whatever cause someone is bringing to the forefront, he says. But Smith-Wade-El cautions that an initial response is only short-term success. The long game is deeper and still requires investment in relationships, he says.

“People see … calls kind of going out into the ether and people responding seemingly out of nowhere,” he says. “That’s not really the case. Even in the digital space, those responses come along avenues and relationships … that have been structured and developed over time.”

Solid, longtime relationships were key to the success of the first-ever Christmas in Qville in December, says Michelle Evans, administrative assistant for Quarryville.

She got the ball for that rolling and was joined by a crew of enthusiastic organizers. They were hoping maybe 1,000 people would turn out. Attendance was estimated at between 3,000 and 5,000.

“We do live in a special community down here,” Evans says. “Everything was paid for by sponsors. Businesses (and others) in this community. It was overwhelming just how much we raised and could pay for everything.”

The rising tide associated with that event was easy to track on social media. The buzz on Southern End pages became increasingly palpable throughout 2022. More and more people wanted in.

By the time the day arrived, volunteers were out in force doing things like running hayrides, passing out marshmallows at a bonfire, and making sure Santa stayed hydrated. A fair building full of tables was staffed by groups such as sports teams and nonprofits that each came prepared with activities and crafts. One church pre-assembled hundreds of graham cracker gingerbread houses for kids to decorate.

“We’re in a time when people are tired,” says Quarryville Borough Manager Scott Peiffer. “We’ve been through a pandemic. Coming out of that … it can be a little harder to organize.”

But there is power in vision, he adds.

“When an idea comes to fruition people are quick to grasp ahold of it,” Peiffer says. “You just need champions. You need committees. You need people who have a drive to do that type of thing.”

Evans said they found them. Many were millennials, which she says is probably good for ensuring Christmas in Qville’s longevity. But Peiffer says he got a reminder about age at the event.

It was held at the Solanco Fairgrounds, which put the Next Gen Senior Center in the midst of the action.

“We didn’t even think about talking to them. I guess you make the assumption, you know, that they’re older and tired and not going to do anything. Which is wrong,” Peiffer says. “But they came forward and said, ‘Hey, we want to do this.’”

Center volunteers ended up showing holiday movies and serving cookies and hot chocolate throughout the day.

“They weren’t going to run the Elf Dash,” Peiffer says. “But that’s another generation that wants to contribute.”

In downtown Lancaster in a shop called Foxduck, there’s a wall of T-shirts designed to highlight community organizations such as Church World Services, Susquehanna Area Heritage and the Lancaster Farm Land Trust.

When those particular shirts sell, those organizations get a piece of the profit. And they spark plenty of conversation.

“We talk to a lot of people who have just moved to the area and they’re already getting their hands dirty,” says Foxduck co-owner Ryan Keates. “They’re getting involved and not just sitting idly by. They’re excited to be here and want to do something with everyone else.”

Keates relates to that sentiment.

“Honestly, it’s kind of contagious,” he says.

“When you witness others that have success, look at what’s working and what the common denominator is amongst them,” he adds. “It’s giving back to the community. Making sure the community is OK.”

