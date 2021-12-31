The Lancaster County community will honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events before, during and after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.

From a worship service at one of one of the oldest churches in Lancaster County to a celebration of King’s life through the month, all events will include options to attend in-person, remotely or both.

Following are events scheduled to remember and honor King, who would have turned 93 on Jan. 15:

n Worship: The NAACP Lancaster Branch will host its 42nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship service at 5 p.m. Jan. 16. The free in-person and virtual event event at historic Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster titled, “The Dream: Educate, Liberate, Mobilize,” will feature guest speaker Dr. Min Robert Harvey and include music and spoken word. To register in advance and receive Zoom information for this event visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ny8OuzDXRqOY1dxxPxRWEw. For more information, call 717-405-3115.

n Fundraiser: Crispus Attucks Community Center will present its 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast as a virtual event from 8 to 9 a.m. Jan. 17. The theme for this year’s event is “The Fierce Urgency of Now.” Aiko Bethea, an attorney and founder of RARE Coaching & Consulting, will be the keynote speaker. The event will be privately broadcast on YouTube; the YouTube link to join the event will be sent via email, after registering, right before the start of the event. Tickets are $75 – $35 for students – and can be purchased at www.caplanc.org/MLK or by contacting Brittany Mitchell at bmitchell@caplanc.org or 717-299-7388, ext. 3099.

n Education: YWCA Lancaster will celebrate King’s life through a one-day event and through its Racial Equity Institute. The one-day event on Jan. 17 will include 30-minute in-person readings and activities to engage and expand young activists’ social justice awareness. The free event is open to people up to 18 years old. The Racial Equity Institute is also accepting applicants for training that offers a foundational analysis of the systemic and institutional power of racism, according to a course description at the YWCA’s website. The training is scheduled to take place on Jan. 12, 13 and 17 at its downtown Lancaster location at 101 N. Lime St with a suggested donation cost of $150.

The training sessions are scheduled as follows:

Session 1: Wednesday, Jan. 12 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Session 2: Thursday, Jan. 13 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 3: Monday, Jan. 17- 2 to 6 p.m. (MLK Beloved Community Dinner)

To register or for more information on both events, call 717-393-1735 or go to ywcalancaster.org.

n Education and service: On Jan. 17, students at Franklin & Marshall College will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day by learning how Church World Service helps resettle refugees. The students also will prepare toiletry kits for newly arrived refugees, specifically those from Afghanistan. F&M is accepting donations for the kits through Jan. 14. Acceptable items include toilet paper, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, razors, and feminine hygiene products. Items can be dropped off in the Ware Institute offices at Harwood Commons, 605 Old Main Drive on F&M’s campus in Lancaster. For more information, contact Jen Nell at Jennifer.Nell@fandm.edu or 717-358-4594, or Ben Proffitt at Ben.Proffitt@fandm.edu or 717-358-3871.

n Remembrance: Millersville University will have a moment of remembrance for King at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 17 by ringing the university’s Old Main Bell 39 times to honor the number of years the civil rights leader lived. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of a Memphis motel room. The event is open to the public and will be held at Alumni Bell Court, 1 S. George St., Millersville.

n Honor: The United Way will be hosting a virtual conversation via Zoom on Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. in honor of King. Zoom credentials for the free event are forthcoming. To RSVP or for additional event details, email Events@uwlanc.org.