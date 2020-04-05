Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

As of 1995, Kunzler’s in Lancaster city had been making hot dogs for 94 years. They followed the same basic family recipe right from the very start.

In Lancaster County, a Kunzler hot dog was (and still is) synonymous with summer, ball games and backyard cookouts. In short, the quintessential local and All-American treat.

With new manufacturing machinery and new factory space to fill, Chris Kunzler III had to find new markets for his hometown hot dog.

He found his new markets a little far from home - in Russia and China.

The product needed some tweaking to appeal to different tastes. For China, Kunzler created an almost candy-like super-sweet dog.

Russian tastes demanded a more kielbasa-like hot dog, loaded with lots of garlic.

Ground chicken was used in both recipes to create a high-protein, affordable food item.

Kunzler had expected some trouble with the English-only food labels when the packages reached their destination, but there was no problem at all. Apparently American food was regarded as wholesome and greeted warmly by their target consumers.

Check out the New Era front page from April 5, 1995.

United States presidents like to have a classy ride, and James Buchanan was no exception.

Time had not been kind to “Old Buck’s” ride, however, and the Buchanan Carriage Restoration Committee stepped in. Richard S. Wagner, committee chair, said the carriage underwent three years of restoration.

When the work was finished the carriage would temporarily take leave of its carriage house home at Wheatland and take up residence in the Fulton Bank lobby. The temporary display allowed Lancastrians to see one of just four presidential carriages still in existence. (The others belonged to Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt and Ulysses S. Grant).

What else was going on in the world outside of Lancaster, circa April 1970? Here are a few of the haeadlines from April 5 of that year:

Apollo Crew Rehearsing Lunar Probe

Nixons Wine and Dine Duke and Duchess

Rent-A-Bee Business is Buzzing

Ike Isn’t Forgotten In Death

Marchers Demand “Victory” (in Vietnam)

Aquanauts Submerge For 11 Days

Check out the Sunday News front page from April 5, 1970.

Lancaster Countians were reaching out as part of the war effort in April, 1945. Their efforts were seen close to home and far abroad.

Lancaster was and is the Garden Spot, and Victory Gardens were a huge part of life in wartime.

The newspaper assisted novice and veteran gardeners alike with timely articles in a series called Victory Gardener’s Notebook.

Entry No. 8 in early April taught readers how to improve their garden’s soil. The column discussed the commercial fertilizer available to home gardeners and advised applying it after plowing and then working it into the loose soil.

But Lancastrians were not just concerned with their soldiers and the home front.

As news of the war’s impact on civilians in other countries reached them, Lancaster residents wanted to help. Ads and articles in April Lancaster newspapers urged residents to contribute to the United Nations Clothing Collection.

The drive solicited donated clothing for people in recently liberated countries. Ads showed women and children wrapped in blankets, while articles urged men to donate suits and other items.

Area churches and Hager’s store served as drop-off points.

Check out the Intelligencer Journal front page from April 5, 1945.

A traveling “circus” in 1920 brought small-scale “war” directly to Queen Street.

Directed by Captain George L. Blossom, the circus exhibited (and demonstrated) small arms weapons, a 37 mm gun and a 75 mm gun. The highlight of the “circus” was the “baby” tank, an undersized six-ton tank and searchlight which arrived on the back of a trailer.

Check out the New Era front page from April 5, 1920.