An early surge in the Philadelphia region. Summer spikes in Pittsburgh and the west. And localized flare-ups in smaller, scattered counties along the way.

The coronavirus has cast its eerie spotlight on various parts of the Keystone State at different times as the pandemic has ground on, with localized rates rising and falling and sometimes rising again.

But more than five months after Pennsylvania’s first diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the large eastern counties hit fast and hard in the early going still claim the state’s highest cumulative rates of COVID-19 cases, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows.

In 11 eastern counties, including Lancaster, more than 1% of the population has tested positive for the virus so far, according to the analysis of Department of Health data and 2019 Census estimates.

Philadelphia tops the list, with 27,177 cases as of Thursday. That translates to 1,716 cases per 100,000 people, or 1.7% of the population. Looked at another way: One in every 58 people in Philadelphia has had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The least-scathed county in the state is rural Warren, in the northwest corner, with only 22 cases of COVID-19 so far. That translates to 56 cases per 100,000 people, or a rate only one-thirtieth of Philadelphia’s. In Warren County, only one in every 700 people has had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Statewide, the rate was 954 per 100,000, pulled high by the fact that many of the counties with the highest per-capita rates are also among the state’s most populous. The county with median rate is Erie, at 431 cases per 100,000. Thirty-three counties had higher rates than Erie and 33 had lower rates.

Here are all 67 Pennsylvania counties ranked by overall rates, showing total cases and the rate per 100,000 population: