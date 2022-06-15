With Father's Day approaching on Sunday, June 19, 2022, we're asking readers to tell us, in 100 words or less, what they learned from their fathers, or father figures, that has shaped their lives in a significant way.

Responses will be published in print editions of LNP as well as LancasterOnline.

Please fill out the form below, including your name, email, phone and town of residence for verification purposes (only name/location will be published). Deadline is Friday, June 17, at noon.

If you're having trouble accessing the form, click here.