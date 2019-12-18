During debate on the floor of the House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican from West Lampeter Township, questioned how impeachment will impact the public’s trust in Congress.

"After the vote today, for what [Democrats] think is a short-term partisan gain, you can be sure that the American people will have lost their trust in our institution,” Smucker said during his one-and-a-half-minute speech. “They will have lost their trust in Congress, and most importantly, they will have lost trust that their vote counts."

Smucker's comments on the floor repeated much of what other House Republicans have already said so far into the day’s six-hour floor debate, like reading headlines from news sources after Trump's election that said Democrats may attempt to impeach him before he even enters the White House.

Smucker added that the American people elected Trump because they wanted "a disrupter, a fighter, a dealmaker, a president who would put America first."

Smucker did not use his time to discredit the substance of the articles of impeachment. He used his time to say Democrats didn't want to accept 2016 presidential election results and they "never planned to work with the president, instead they intended only to fulfill their divisive partisan agenda."

The House of Representatives will vote tonight, expected between 7 and 8 p.m., on the two articles of impeachment introduced by Democratic leadership: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump is accused of using his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, his political rival, then blocking Congress from investigating his dealings with Ukraine.

House Republicans, including Smucker, reject these charges and say this is another attempt by Democrats to undermine the will of the people, who voted Trump into office in 2016.