Two Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents recently ended up in an emergency room due to the facility’s failure to keep them safe, one after nursing home officials failed to act for more than 12 hours after learning he had gone missing from the facility.

The incidents that led to the emergency room visits, laid out in reports by state inspectors, as well as interviews with people who have been inside the facility and contacted LNP | LancasterOnline to express concern, paint a worrisome picture of conditions inside the 446-bed operation, which came under new ownership in April.

The first incident that led to an emergency room visit came in August when a resident needed a transfusion of red blood cells after receiving blood thinner meant for another resident. A month later, a second, separate problem left the facility with a $32,500 fine as a result of putting residents in “immediate jeopardy,” one of the highest levels of violations set defined in federal rules.

The fine stems from an incident when, under the direction of the facility’s administration, staff did not contact police for more than 12 hours after a quadriplegic man in a battery-operated wheelchair didn’t return or answer his phone after a permitted leave from the home that was to last a few hours.

“This is outrageous conduct,” said David Hoffman, a former chief counsel at the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and federal prosecutor. Hoffman’s consulting firm has served as a court-appointed monitor of long-term care facilities. “To not call the police – I'm just stunned, I’m stunned by it.”

The two incidents follow a yearly inspection in June that found glaring deficiencies at the home, including a failure to maintain the state’s minimum staffing levels – a threshold already much lower than the industry standard for providing high quality care.

‘High risk’ of potential harm

According the most recent report, a quadriplegic man with permission to leave the building by himself failed to come back at his stated return time in the evening of Sept. 22. Although the facility’s top administrators were made aware after 11 p.m., they did not direct staff to contact the police to try to find the man until around 6:30 the next morning.

Three hours later, administrators learned the man was at an area emergency room claiming he had been robbed and punched in the face. Medical staff did not find any injuries on the man, the report said.

The September report also cited an incident with the same quadriplegic resident in August. One account describes an instance when his wheelchair battery died and he fell asleep outside the facility in the rain, according to the report. Another account in August from a nurse’s notes said a “concerned neighbor” called the facility and said the man’s wheelchair had stranded him by a park and needed help back “from an intersection,” the report said.

State inspectors pointed out that the failure to act immediately on Sept. 22 revealed a problem with the facility’s procedures, and therefore posed a risk for all residents who are allowed to leave independently with conditions.

“This failure placed 44 of 352 residents at high risk of potential for accidents, injury, or serious harm,” said the report’s findings, referring to the 44 residents who had permission from a doctor to leave the nursing home by themselves.

Just a month prior, state inspectors found that a resident mistakenly received another resident’s doses of Coumadin, a powerful blood thinner meant to treat blood clots, on Aug. 2 and 3.

The resident was only responsive when aroused the next day, and staff sent him to the emergency room, according to the report. The resident there received a transfusion of red blood cells, among other treatments, to reverse his condition.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that regulates nursing homes, said the recent inspection findings from Sept. 24 resulted in a $32,500 fine.

Howard Hay, executive director at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, did not respond to an email that included questions regarding the recent violations.

Family member frustrations

State inspections after the facility’s ownership changed hands in the spring cited staffing issues, and conditions have since spurred several individuals to speak with LNP | LancasterOnline about their firsthand experiences there this summer and fall, their concerns for their loved ones living at Lancaster Nursing and an overworked staff.

They all said they are grateful for the remaining staff that have continued to take care of residents amid harrowing conditions. But they are frightened nonetheless by what they have witnessed, and family members expressed their exasperation by the lack of response from top administrators.

They each said they know little about the almost-never-seen new ownership, New Jersey-based Imperial Healthcare Group, which has no website, no phone number and no sign of a physical office. It purchased the facility in April and rebranded the home from its longstanding name, Conestoga View.

The new ownership group includes Chaim “Charlie” Steg of Lakewood, New Jersey, who is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for pleading no contest in June to three counts of reckless endangerment, according to the state attorney general’s office. Those stem from a 2017 investigation that found that had Steg acted on pleas for more staffing, three residents would not have died from preventable injuries caused by neglect at a Philadelphia-area nursing home he managed.

Steg signed off on the purchase of then-Conestoga View in April, but as a condition of his probation, which will follow his sentence of six to 23 months of house arrest, he is no longer managing Lancaster Nursing or any other nursing homes in the commonwealth. The probation agreement also bars him from being a majority owner of any nursing homes in Pennsylvania for five years.

Nonetheless, people who have been inside Lancaster Nursing raise ongoing concerns about staffing.

Two individuals whose mothers both live at the facility told LNP | LancasterOnline they have found injuries undocumented by medical staff on their mothers’ bodies. An overextended and depleted staff can’t keep up with their medical needs and basic hygiene, they said, let alone provide an active lifestyle – itself a regulatory requirement.

The family members also pointed to smaller indignities that they said had an outsized impact on their loved ones’ mental health and ability to maintain their humanity. One example: administrators told them residents can’t get a haircut after the new owners removed a hairdresser that serviced the building back in April.

Another frustration: administrators resorted again to barring visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, from the facility for several weeks, due to a new COVID-19 outbreak this fall.

Family members’ requests for more information and answers ranging from the facility’s COVID-19 quarantine procedure to visitation policies and staffing levels have been largely unsuccessful, they said.

Rehab patient speaks out

Gwendolyn Bowers was the first rehabilitation patient at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since the start of the pandemic, she was told.

After a knee replacement surgery in June, she told LNP | LancasterOnline in July that she agreed for administrators at Lancaster General Hospital transfer her to Lancaster Nursing.

The 67-year-old arrived at Lancaster Nursing on a Wednesday, she said, to a fairly clean room and a pleasant, hardworking staff. “I didn’t meet one unkind person when I was there,” Bowers said.

But then the problems arose.

Bowers quickly realized the staff had an enormous workload. When she called for her pain medication it took two hours to get it, Bowers said. It hampered her ability to manage her post-surgery pain as she’d been instructed by her doctor, she said.

Bowers requested a bottle of water – she didn’t get it until two days later, she said. And that was only because a staff person gave her a bottle of water of her own, Bowers said.

When Bowers woke up one morning, she didn’t see any staff until 11 a.m., she said.

One meal was simply a piece of breaded fish by itself, she said.

Staff were unable to give her a chance to take a shower until five days after she was admitted, Bowers said.

“I survived, I'm good. I can handle damn near anything,” said Bowers, who went on to explain her reason for speaking out: “But I've always been an advocate for the vulnerable.”

An annual DOH inspection in June cited Lancaster Nursing for maintaining direct-care staffing levels below the state’s requirement of 2.7 hours per resident. In the span of two weeks, DOH officials found the facility averaged 2.4 hours per resident.

The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf in July announced its intention to increase the requirement to 4.1 hours per resident.

Worries about mom

A new COVID-19 outbreak this fall at Lancaster Nursing meant that Patricia Norcross has had few opportunities to see her 100-year-old mother, Dorothy.

Dorothy has taken a turn for the worse in the 18 months she’s lived at the nursing home during a pandemic, Norcross said. There is not enough staff to help her get out of bed on a regular basis, let alone provide activities to pass the time, Norcross said.

The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the 446-bed facility, designed to house four residents in each room. In the early months, it led Pennsylvania nursing homes in resident deaths. According to self-reported DOH data from October of this year, it ranked 8th in number of deaths.

But Norcross’s concerns deepened when she saw evidence of worsening conditions after the ownership change.

In June, a staff member she spoke to often told her about 50 of her colleagues had left, mostly for better paying jobs elsewhere, Norcross said.

“They’re still leaving,” Norcross said in November.

Norcross got a letter in the mail around the time of the facility’s ownership change, she said, informing her that haircuts for her mother would require an additional fee.

But no one has gotten a haircut since Imperial took over, Norcross said.

In her first visit in weeks, Norcross saw her mom had a new skin tear and a bruise that enveloped her forearm. She suspected another fall, but the facility didn’t give her any notification, a requirement.

Norcross has fought several times with administrators for permission to personally help with her mother’s care.

Under federal nursing home regulations, family members can become “compassionate caregivers,” when a resident is close to death or having trouble adjusting to life away from home, with no family around for long periods of time.

But Norcross said Lancaster Nursing administrators have repeatedly denied her requests to become a compassionate caregiver because of concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Federal authorities released guidance in March 2021 saying facilities can take steps to allow compassionate caregivers in nursing homes, even during an outbreak.

When Norcross challenged an administrator on their reasoning in one instance, “I was just told, ‘The owners don’t want it,’” she said.

Lancaster Nursing Executive Director Hay did not respond to an email that included questions regarding these allegations.

‘Educate and audit’ criticized

Federal and state health officials have powers beyond fines to ensure nursing homes address problems. Those include bans on admitting new patients, additional monitoring and even installing a temporary replacement to head the facility’s operations.

It’s unclear if health officials did anything else to sanction Lancaster Nursing beyond the $32,500 fine this year.

State inspectors' reports on the most recent incidents in the facility includes a response from administrators about how they will address the violations. The September report said Lancaster Nursing reviewed the conditions of every resident who is allowed to leave the facility on their own and educated staff on the policy. The administrators also pledged to report the results of random audits of the logs that show residents are signing out and back into the facility.

Those steps don’t address why the problems occurred in the first place, Hoffman said, and what went wrong.

"‘Education and audit’ without identification of the underlying causes for systemic failures is not going to fix this,” he said.

In November, Norcross finally got to visit her mother up in her room for the first time in almost two years, she said. The area was dirty, she said. She later came back and spent six hours cleaning the room, she said.

Other residents were starved for attention and surrounded her during her visit with her mom.

“They came right over, and my mom was getting mad, because they wanted attention and my mom wanted it too,” Norcross said.

Norcross said she’s been able to build relationships with staff members at Lancaster Nursing and fight for her mom when she doesn’t like what she sees.

But that’s not the case with many of the 350 or so residents at the home.

“There’s people in there no one’s advocating for,” Norcross said.