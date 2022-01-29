Lancaster County parents and students in a few school districts have voiced dissatisfaction with a reduction in mitigation efforts as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the U.S., but they have not been successful in convincing school boards to adopt more stringent measures.

All but three Lancaster County school districts have adopted a mask optional stance since the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate for students last month. Meanwhile, many districts are relaxing COVID-19 isolation procedures in accordance with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One school district where parents have pushed back is Warwick, where Kayla Cook organized pro-mask parents because “I wasn’t hearing a voice that represented my own. The other voice was so loud.”

Over the last two months, the 38-year-old mother of four said she has sent 40 emails to the district – most of which have gone unanswered. She began a Facebook group, Warwick Pro C.A.R.E. Work Group encouraging others to do the same.

The private group has 234 members and Cook said she keeps another 20 in the loop via email. The district has 3,835 students.

Two similar groups - Conestoga Valley Stands Up and COVID Safety for Lancaster County - were formed by Elizabeth Rickard, 40, with a goal of countywide organization. She has since expanded the CV Stands Up’s purpose to address equal accessibility and justice issues in the Conestoga Valley area.

Rickard enrolled her two children in the Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy at the beginning of this school year because she felt mitigation efforts in the district's brick-and-mortar schools were lacking. She had hoped to return them for some in-person instruction for the second half of the year, but the school’s mask-optional approach deterred her.

“It was just not worth the ongoing daily risk and stress,” she said.

Loosening mitigation policies

In accordance with new recommendations by the CDC, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Manheim Township and Warwick school districts, all mask-optional districts, recently shortened isolation periods from 10 to five days for students who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic. Students returning on day five, however, must wear a mask until the 10th day of isolation.

Despite student input, which was requested by school board President Grant Keener, and opposition from the teachers’ union, the board voted to change its isolation protocols.

Hempfield High School senior and student council President Jack Kirchner, 17, polled the council’s 25 members on shortening the isolation period. A majority - 16 - were opposed.

Alexandra Solosko, 46, a Lancaster County pediatrician, withdrew her daughter from the district at the beginning of the school year because she sees the dangers of COVID-19 in her work. Solosko said she didn’t even consider re-enrolling her daughter for the second half of the year because the environment surrounding COVID mitigation is too politically charged.

Marcie Brody, a spokesperson for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said more than 100 children have been admitted to the hospital since the start of the pandemic, with half of those admissions occurring since August 2021.

“We should undertake COVID mitigation strategies not because we’re being legally forced to, but because we know that it’s the right thing to do for the health, safety and wellbeing of our students and staff,” Solosko said.

Dee Strunk, 46, a mother to two Manheim Township students, is experiencing similar frustration.

Strunk, who has spoken at several meetings and other parents in support of a mask mandate wrote to the board, Strunk said.

And, at a January school board meeting, Manheim Township High School Junior Teagan Harris shared results of a poll she conducted on mitigation efforts she said was completed by 272 fellow students. Over half of the respondents indicated a mask mandate would make them feel safer and nearly 70% felt mandatory quarantines would be similarly effective.

Harris’ and Strunk’s efforts, however, didn’t sway the board.

“I just think they had made up their mind before hearing any of the numbers about how the cases were rising and the concerns,” Strunk said

Harrison Crawford, a junior at Elizabethtown Area High School, has similar concerns about the school board there.

“I just want to see (COVID-19) become less of a political issue for the school board and more of a we need to keep the students in school type of thing,” he said.

His mother, Sarah Crawford, 43, said of the school board, “You’re representing a community as a whole and the minute you put yourself in that public position, I feel that your own personal opinions don’t matter anymore. I want them to do what they're supposed to do, which is put kids first.”

Elizabethtown High School senior Eleni Houck opted out of in-person classes due to her concerns. She is taking dual-enrollment classes through HACC to not only get ahead on college credits but to complete her education virtually. She had originally intended to take in-person classes but did not feel comfortable being around students without masks.

“I’m scared of getting COVID,” Houck said. “I’m glad I’m at home and not around everybody.”

Elizabethtown school district parent Timothy Runkle said the district is ignoring community feedback and data laid out by medical professionals.

“It’s troubling because we’re not really certain that they’re actually looking at (the data),” Runkle said, adding that the board receives a packet of medical recommendations each week from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “They have this information in front of them but then they have this conversation about their feelings and they never talk about what the data looks like.”

Runkle filed a Right-to-Know request for a physician letter, backed by 77 references, mentioned in a Dec. 21 Elizabethtown school board meeting. Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law allows citizens access to government records.

In the letter, Shawn F. Phillips, a board certified family physician with Penn State Health, advises the district to implement a mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and writes “Data has shown that districts that have maintained mask mandates have had fewer cases of COVID within their schools.”

Frustrated by a continuation of the mask-optional policy and the decision to loosen isolation requirements, Runkle emailed board member James Read only to receive a response putting the word pandemic in quotation marks and stating that the vaccine is “not a real vaccine, but an experimental treatment.”

While Runkle and others push for change, many other parents and students across the county are happy with the way COVID-19 mitigation rules stand now.

‘We can choose what we want to do’

Theresa Draeger and her daughter Lucy are in that camp.

“Everybody needs to make the choice for themselves based on weighing the risks and the benefits of the mask and make that personal choice on their own,” said the Hempfield School District mother. “I think they are minimally effective when it comes to disease prevention but if it makes some people feel better then by all means they have the choice to go ahead and wear them.”

She’s also happy that isolation procedures at Hempfield allow asymptomatic students to return to school.

“It’s important for kids to be in school,” Draeger added.

Draeger, a certified Pennsylvania special education teacher, said that wearing masks could be a detriment to a child’s ability to learn.

An article from the American Academy of Pediatrics, an organization Draeger said would have more information about her argument, acknowledges that a concern for speech and language development is understandable but no known studies have proven it.

Watching faces, mouths and expressions of others is a key part of learning communication for children, according to the article. However, it indicates visually impaired children develop speech and language skills at the same rate as their peers.

Lucy, 14, hasn’t worn a mask to school this year, even as mask mandates returned briefly from time to time. The eighth-grader said she filed for exemption with the school because she doesn’t like wearing a mask and she said it’s a distraction. Her exemption was approved.

“It’s hard to hear,” Lucy said. “I think students and staff should all have the choice to wear (a mask) because we do have freedom and we can choose what we want to do.”