Four Franklin & Marshall College students have tested positive for COVID-19, and seven additional students are at-risk and awaiting test results in quarantine, new data from the school shows.

Students on campus, however, told LNP | LancasterOnline Friday morning that they’re not bothered by what they say is a small number of cases on campus during the first week back.

“I think, honestly, that’s really good considering other schools that have hundreds of cases,” said Rachel Rubin, 18, a first-year student on campus.

Rubin and others said they’re confident the precautions put in place by the college — which include limited in-person instruction, fewer students living on campus, revised dining protocols, daily health screenings, masks and social distancing — will prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

Meanwhile, numerous colleges across the country, including Bloomsburg University, one of Millersville University’s sister schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, have shifted solely to remote instruction after an alarming surge in cases.

“I think F&M has really been on top of everything, and they’re doing the proper procedures to make sure any sort of outbreak won’t happen,” said Alfonso Knoll, 18, a first-year student.

Most of the students who spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline said they had a mixture of online and hybrid classes, meaning they meet in-person some days and online other days. Although it may not be an ideal college experience, they felt safe with fewer interactions with classmates.

All but a select few F&M sophomores were forced to learn remotely this semester to limit the number of students on campus. With fewer on-campus residents, students said they’ve seen fewer, if any, crowds on campus.

Along the walking trails on campus are signs with messages from the college’s mascot encouraging students, visitors and neighboring residents to wear masks and keep 6 feet from others at all times.

Students on Friday could be seen outside, socially distanced, attending their virtual classes live on their laptops.

“I definitely feel very comfortable here, even if, at times, it’s socially frustrating,” said Rubin, who is from Lansdale. “I think it’ll definitely be worth it.”

Lily Vining, 18, a first-year student, said she feels more comfortable than she was expecting.

Regarding the number of COVID-19 cases at F&M, Vining, from Wallingford, Connecticut, said: “I think that that’s a lot fewer than the college and the students anticipated, so that’s a good sign.”

"Some of my friends are a little bit concerned. Like, the fact that it’s even here is concerning for them," Alison Geiger, 20, a junior German major, said of students testing positive on campus. "... I’m not personally really concerned by it, because they’re taking the necessary precautions."

Ultimately, students’ willingness to comply with the college’s restrictions could make or break on-campus living and learning. In anticipation of that, F&M had every student returning to campus sign a pledge stating he or she would follow sound health practices, such as physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand hygiene.

Students who deliberately break that pledge could be suspended, expelled or end up on academic probation, F&M’s website states.

College spokesman Pete Durantine said in an email Friday that F&M "has placed 22 students on interim suspension pending outcomes of the student judicial review process."

Eunice Woo, 20, a junior public health major, said she plans to uphold that pledge.

“I’ve been doing all of my online classes in my room,” Woo, from Doylestown, said, “which is kinda frustrating being cooped up in one area all this time, but it is what it is.”

Woo said the fact that there are cases on campus isn’t surprising.

“I’m not frightened,” she said. “I mean, I did know there was going to be cases. You can’t really deny that.”