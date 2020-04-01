A car parked outside Lancaster General Hospital’s emergency department on Sunday to make what may have appeared as a routine drop off.

But this delivery was far from routine.

Rolling inside on a pair of wheelchairs minutes later were dozens of pizzas – half plain, half pepperoni – stacked so high the nurses could barely see over them.

It was a gift to arguably the hardest-working people in Lancaster County – hospital workers – from a group of thankful community members brought together by Chantelle Delaney, a seventh-grade English teacher at Lancaster’s Wheatland Middle School.

Delaney, using social media, has collected well over $1,000 in donations from nearly 100 fellow teachers, friends, family and kindhearted strangers since Sunday to help feed Lancaster General Health Penn Medicine workers. Local businesses have pitched in with free food, too.

On Sunday, it was pizza. On Monday, it was baked goods from Panera Bread for breakfast, egg rolls and sandwiches from Sprout and Isaac’s for lunch, and a spaghetti dinner from Max’s Eatery. For Tuesday and the rest of the week were New York strip steak, chicken and fried rice, wraps, pasta and meatballs, yogurt parfaits and more.

Colleagues and friends are lauding Delaney’s efforts. Meanwhile, Delaney said she wishes she could do more.

“The real people who are making a difference are the people who are getting up and going to work every day,” Delaney, 47, of Lancaster, said.

She said she could help people at other hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, grocery stores and other places remaining open during a fierce coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re scared, and they’re still going to work to provide a service for all of us who are staying home,” she said. “So I’m just thankful for them.”

Delaney said she’s been contacting restaurants constantly and using her “elementary negotiating tactics” to get as much food delivered as possible. When a reporter called her Tuesday morning, Delaney said, “I was wondering if you were a restaurant calling me back.”

Local businesses such as Steel Peel Pizza Company, House of Pizza, Sprout, Max’s, Caruso’s Pizzeria and Café One Eight have helped Delaney by either donating food or offering discounts, she said.

Delaney’s efforts aren’t going unnoticed.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the community support and humbled by their support,” said Mary Kay Stauffer, a nurse in the LGH emergency department who helped Delaney with some of the logistics regarding food deliveries.

Stauffer, 46, of Lancaster, said when the food comes, hospital workers converge on the break room and morale spikes.

The coronavirus pandemic can be scary, she said, but “It’s nice to know that the community is rallying behind us.”

Anyone interested in supporting Delaney's efforts can donate to @Chantelle-Delaney via Venmo.

