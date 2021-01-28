Deep down, Mikael Atnafu believes that becoming a pilot is one of the coolest things you could ever do.

“Until you’ve sat on the pilot’s seat and seen the view, you have no idea of how powerful it is. It’s exhilarating,” Atnafu said.

A sophomore Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at J.P. McCaskey High School, Atnafu, 17, has become quite an aviation enthusiast, an interest that recently resulted in Atnafu being awarded a $22,500 scholarship to attend an eight-week private pilot license training program this summer.

“Mikael has only been in our program for a year but he accelerated in a way that put him in a leadership role as executive officer,” said retired Master Sgt. Jonathan Beaver, an aerospace science instructor with the Air Force Junior ROTC program at J.P. McCaskey High School.

Atnafu is the only Lancaster County student and one of 230 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets around the world to receive the scholarship.

The scholarship program is a U.S. Air Force initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage, which has faced pilot retention issues in recent years, due in part to competition with the commercial airline industry.

“We are doing everything we can to get these young people interested in aviation,” Beaver said. “However, this year we only have 90 cadets, where before the pandemic we would’ve had at least 115. We are not able to meet and do all of the extracurricular activities in terms of leadership and physical requirements.”

Yet, there are those cadets who persevere and remain committed.

‘He has the passion’

“Mikael brought a work ethic with him that is very impressive for a high school student. Once he developed interest in aviation you could see his mind working on it,” said retired Air Force Col. Edwin Hurston. “He found something to fire his imagination and it was beautiful to see.”

In his semiretirement, Hurston, who currently serves as Lancaster County’s public health emergency adviser, worked as a Junior ROTC instructor for the School District of Lancaster for six years.

“I’m immensely proud of him,” Hurston said. “No matter what he chooses he will excel because he has the passion, focus and commitment to excellence. He is a wonderful example of someone making his own American dream.”

Atnafu says his interest for the history of aviation, the craftsmanship and the ability to use the planes to protect the country started when he saw a photo of his maternal grandfather in Ethiopia.

“He had a connection to the country’s air force as I saw it in one photo, standing next to the airplane with his uniform ... ,” Atnafu said. “I fell in love with it and at that moment considered the possibility of aviation as being a career.”

Through his school’s Air Force Junior ROTC program, Atnafu was able to participate in the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program, designed to give children age 8 to 17 an opportunity to experience flight in an airplane while learning about aviation. The program is offered at no cost.

Enjoys challenges

“Mikael is determined and self-motivated and I am so happy to see that other people recognize these qualities in him as well. I am ecstatic that Mikael will have this opportunity to shine,” said Rachel Brumbach, an honors communication arts teacher at the high school.

Chemistry teacher Ryan Thomas spoke of Atnafu’s success inside and outside the classroom.

“Mikael is a really great student. Beyond his grades, he is hard-working and funny,” Thomas said. “One of the most important things to me is student success beyond the walls of our building, and Mikael is just demonstrating how incredible he and his peers are,” Thomas said.

When he is not in school, Atnafu likes to play games and do research on global issues.

“I look at the things the world is facing and try to find solutions for it. That’s what drove me to also consider becoming a biochemist. … There are too many issues affecting our bodies,” he said.

“I’m also a person who likes to try different stuff and things that are very challenging. I like to climb over challenges to become a better and bigger person,” Atnafu said.