Edna Amaro woke in the middle of the night Thursday to a loud clapping sound. Given the recent stormy weather, it wasn’t unreasonable to assume it was the low roar of nearby thunder.

When she got up to check, Amaro realized the booming wasn’t thunder at all. It was actually her 7-year-old cat Mr. Tiger. The feline was racing up and down her hardwood floors with a toy — something he didn’t have the space to do in her former apartment on Water Street.

It’s been nearly three months since Amaro, 78, settled into a new home on North Lime Street, which she credits entirely to the generosity of the Lancaster community. Amid a looming eviction from the Water Street apartment where she had lived in for 45 years, Amaro shared her plight with LNP | LancasterOnline in January.

Amaro’s eviction was set for April 1, but her landlord agreed to a grace period, allowing her to stay until she moved into a new place on April 15. Two-and-a-half months later, she’s fully settled into an apartment on North Lime Street. All of the trinkets she adores are set up carefully around her spacious living room, and the religious items she brought have their own shrine in a corner of her living room, like she had them on Water Street.

Mr. Tiger has settled in nicely too, Amaro said. The pattering sounds of his paws chasing fake mice across the floor are a frequent reminder to Amaro of how thankful she is for the generosity she’s received. After LNP | LancasterOnline first wrote about Amaro’s housing problem, the Lancaster community responded, gifting her over $20,000 via GoFundMe.

“We appreciate it and we love you,” Amaro said. “I just hope if someone else comes along in my situation, the people of Lancaster will come along and help.”

The community’s response was what Amaro hoped she would elicit by sharing her story. She believes she was able to shed light on the severity of the housing crisis and hopes people will see her situation as an opportunity to help others.

The response also lifted her out of a dark time, Amaro said. The GoFundMe and encouraging messages she received taught her that kind people exist and she can still have hope in a world that felt cold to her.

“I just want everyone to know I appreciate everything they’ve done for me,” Amaro said.

Amaro is happy in her new home and believes her experience was all in God’s plan. The North Lime Street apartment has more room and suits her needs better. Now, she doesn’t have to worry about going up and down a flight of stairs, which she fell down a few times at her old place. She broke her toe once.

A tiny nest egg

While Amaro isn’t facing homelessness in the near future, her housing situation remains precarious.

Amaro lives off of a $1,150 monthly from Social Security, so most rentals in the city are beyond her budget. Before her move to Lime Street, she said she spent months searching for low-income housing. She called the United Way of Lancaster County’s 211 seeking assistance, and she put her name on housing waitlists with no luck. That’s when she decided to reach out to the Lancaster Watchdog.

The resulting donations to the GoFundMe in Amaro’s name put her in a more comfortable spot financially and made it possible for her to afford the Lime Street apartment. The $900 rent is almost double what she paid for her Water Street home, eating up most of her monthly Social Security check.

Amaro said she can rely on her stable income to pay the rent while setting aside the donated money for bills and essential items like food, furniture and clothes.

But when the GoFundMe balance runs out, she knows she’ll need to find another solution. The rent is not sustainable for a person living on a set income, she said, so she’s kept her name on a number of waitlists for low-income housing. She’s received few responses; most low-income housing programs have waitlists of up to five years.

It’s an open question if the donations from the community will be enough to support Amaro until one of the programs has a spot for her. Discounted utilities she qualifies for from UGI and PPL are a help, but unexpected or emergency costs could deplete her savings.

A new appreciation

Amaro’s new home is owned by Josh Gibbel, the same landlord who purchased her Water Street apartment in November with plans to renovate it. Gibbel helped Amaro search for an affordable place and, after touring multiple locations, Gibbel said it was clear Lime Street would be her new home.

“When we stepped inside this one, you could kind of see for the first time her eyes light up,” Gibbel said, adding, “It’s really good to see her happy and smiling (in her new home).”

The search for the Lime Street apartment brought Amaro and Gibbel closer. He regularly stops by to make sure she’s doing OK and helps out with day-to-day tasks like mailing bills. Amaro said Gibbel even drove her to the hospital when her brother died in late May.

When she first met with the Lancaster Watchdog, Amaro said she had never spoken to Gibbel. The only thing she knew about him is that he was the reason for her eviction, so her opinion on him was soured.

Once she got to know him, Amaro said she changed her mind. Now, she thanks him specifically as one of the people who helped her the most during her time in need.

The experience has also had an effect on Gibbel, who owns seven units in the city with his wife, Kelly. Now, he said, he has a new perspective on his role and a more personal understanding of the housing crisis.

“This definitely highlighted for me in a new way the importance of… just making sure there’s fair communication with what’s happening,” Gibbel said. “These things can be fairly transactional a lot of the time, but definitely it’s been a really good experience to have more personal interactions.”

With a chuckle, Amaro said she probably will never hear from any of the housing programs she’s applied to. Still, she’s able to view her situation with a little lightheartedness.

“As long as I have money for food, my rent and my cat, I’m happy.”