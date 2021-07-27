A Lititz man was charged after he threatened to kill another man with a pocket knife after their vehicles crashed in Warwick Township on July 23, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Joseph Michael Burns, 49, was charged for the incident, which happened around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Rothsville Road and Edgewood Drive, according to police.

Burns became upset after the man's Chevrolet Venture van collided with his Jeep, according to the affidavit. The man told police that Burns was screaming at him for wrecking his vehicle.

At one point, Burns reached his knife through the window of the other man's Chevrolet Venture van and said, "I'm going to slice your throat and kill you," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When an officer arrived at the scene, the man was limping and said that Burns' knife came within two inches of his face. The man also told the officer that Burns slammed his driver's side door on his left ankle before threatening him, police said. Burns left the scene before the officer arrived.

Officers found Burns at his house with his Jeep parked in the garage, showing minor damage on the rear bumper, police said.

Burns told police that he left the scene because he had four to five drinks before driving and feared he would be charged with driving under the influence, police said in the affidavit.

Police said that Burns admitted to spitting on the door of the van before kicking it shut on the man's ankle. Burns also gave police the small folding pocket knife he used.

Burns was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, accident involving damage and two counts of simple assault, according to court records. He was not charged with driving under the influence.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 25 in front of district judge Edward Tobin.