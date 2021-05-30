Terry Styer figures his son Brandon’s desire to join the U.S. Army stemmed from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He knows it sounds cliché: Many people who joined the service in the last two decades probably said that.

Brandon was just 10 years old when the attacks happened. But a member of Terry’s extended family, a New York City firefighter, was killed when one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

The Styers attended his funeral, and it affected Brandon, Terry recalled.

“He kind of perked up and listened to it. … It gave him more of a push. And (his senior year) he said, ‘I just want to serve. I just want to go in the Army. I just want to go.’ And once he made up his mind, hey, go for it.”

So it wasn’t really a surprise when, just before Brandon graduated Conestoga Valley High School in 2008, he enlisted.

Brandon was 18. A man, but also, still a boy.

So he didn’t exactly have the guts to tell his father that an Army recruiter would be visiting their home. He did eventually. When the doorbell rang.

That September, the handsome, dark-haired young man who liked Taylor Swift and tinkering with cars set out for basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

When he completed basic, his family had a surprise for him. Terry had spotted a metallic blue 2006 Mazda RX8 at a dealer near the Manheim auto auction.

It was just the kind of car Brandon had been after, Terry said during a recent interview as he drove his son’s car to the PFC Brandon M. Styer memorial bridge on Route 896 near the Good N’ Plenty restaurant where Brandon worked in school.

The car was in the garage when Brandon got home in December after basic training. Brandon got a loan and took over the car.

When he deployed overseas, he began to buy parts to modify it with tax-free “Uncle Sam money,” as he called his earnings. A fairing. A $1,400 set of iridescent wheels from Miami. A carbon fiber hood.

Terry would get a call from Iraq, where Brandon was first deployed in March of 2009.

“Fed-Ex package coming,” his son would say. “Two days.”

Whatever parts arrived, Terry would install them, sometimes with Brandon’s high school buddies.

Working on the Mazda was something Brandon, or B-Sty, as he was known by friends and fellow soldiers, and Terry could do together, even if they were half a world away.

And it helped pass the time in Iraq, where Brandon told his dad in a call that he was bored. In one call, he told his father it had been eight or nine days since his unit had even been shot at.

Brandon might have wanted excitement, but his family was glad: Boring was also safe.

But as the fighting wound down in Iraq, it was heating up in Afghanistan, and that’s where Brandon’s unit, the 4th Engineer Battalion, 569th Company, 3rd Platoon, was deployed to, starting in spring of 2009.

Deployment to Afghanistan

One day soon after Styer’s arrival in Afghanistan, his staff sergeant, Glen Stivison Jr., asked if anyone had a license because he needed a driver for the mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle assigned to the unit. Known as an MRAP, it was designed to withstand improvised explosive devices — basically, roadside bombs.

Styer spoke up. But he didn’t know Stivison meant a military driver’s license, not a civilian license.

Brandon was made to do push ups for volunteering for a job he wasn’t qualified for. It was all in good nature, and a quick promotion from private to private first class was arranged so Brandon could get his military license.

Styer’s job was to drive ahead of other vehicles and search for bombs. Rollers that could be attached to the reinforced vehicle’s front or side would detonate the roadside bombs.

Sometimes, Styer set up his computer in the vehicle and video chat with his dad, who then got to know some of the other guys serving with his son.

Terry said he could tell his son loved what he was doing, and so did the others, even though Styer and his comrades were doing dangerous work.

“They actually came under fire just about every time out. They were route clearance, so they were the first out. If (insurgents) had set up bombs, they were to find them,” Terry said.

And they came under mortar fire a lot, Brandon told his father.

On one mission, a guy jumped out from between two women and fired a rocket, hitting a wall just behind their vehicle and showering it with debris.

One of the guys in the truck yelled, “We just washed this (expletive) truck!” Terry said, recounting that video call. “That was their mentality.”

Terry recalled his son telling him once, “If you’ve never eaten adrenaline at 4 a.m. in the morning, you’re really not living.”

Styer was also a ham.

Being Stivison’s driver meant he had to stick with him basically all the time. And that meant he got to sleep inside Stivison’s air-conditioned hut.

One day, in the sweltering heat, Styer popped out of the tent and, seeing his fellow soldiers sweltering in the heat, teasingly rubbed his arms as if to warm himself up.

He thought Stivison was asleep. He wasn’t.

Stivison kicked Styer out for the night to sleep with the other soldiers in the unairconditioned barracks.

“He goofed it up by acting like a clown,” Terry said.

There was the ugly side of war, too.

“They saw some nasty stuff,” Terry said. “Brandon, he called bawling one night. They had a kid who was hit by an RPG (rocket propelled grenade) from behind” and the boy's body hit the truck. Insurgents had been using the child to get a sight on the truck.

Styer told his father insurgents would hide among women and children for protection as they shot at the Americans. But there was no way he’d kill a kid, Brandon told his father.

Leave: Driving his car, a trip to Florida with dad

In September 2009, Styer came home on leave.

His face had shed its youthful softness. And he was jacked, the result of passing time on deployment by lifting weights. He weighed about 150 pounds and could bench press 275.

He visited family and friends. In about a week, he put 2,200 miles on his RX8. One morning he called home to say he had gone with friends to breakfast — in Nyack, a bit north of New York City.

Terry and his son had plans to drive to Florida for a few days, but the car’s spark plugs were fouled, so they flew.

There, Brandon’s bench pressing ability earned him free beers on his father’s friend’s tab out at a bar.

He had also begun to think of a career in the military, Terry said.

It was a good visit. It was also the last time his family would see him alive.

Brandon Styer returned to Afghanistan on Oct. 1. Two weeks later, he was killed. He was 19.

Lives cut short by roadside bomb

On Oct. 15, Styer was driving the mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle near Kandahar. It was his team’s second mission that day, dispatched to help another unit that was under enemy fire.

Styer’s vehicle had just crossed a bridge when a 1,600-pound roadside bomb was remotely detonated, blowing the vehicle in half and leaving a 25-foot deep crater.

All four soldiers in the vehicle were killed: Styer, along with Stivison, 34, of Blairsville, Indiana County; Specialist Daniel Lawson, 33, of Florida; and Specialist Jesus Flores, 28, of California.

Terry said his wife, Diane, got the news first. She called Terry at work and told him he had to get home immediately but didn’t say why.

Terry thought maybe their cat died.

He parked in the driveway and came into the house through the back door, into the kitchen. Looking into the front room, he could see the boots and uniform pants of the Army casualty assistance officer.

It was the worst day of Terry’s life.

There would be many bad days to follow, which spilled into months.

“I was in a dark place for a time,” Terry said.

Eventually, Terry sought counseling and continued with it for five years. Probably saved his life, he admitted.

But he can’t speak highly enough of how the Army and Veteran’s Administration, and others, treated the family.

Police officers from Lancaster County escorted the Styers to and from Dover, Delaware, so they could bring Brandon’s body home.

That his son died doing what he loved brings some comfort, Terry said.

“He was bubbly. Would do anything for anyone. He helped everybody. He was good to everybody. He was a kind guy. But a tough-ass. He just loved life. He was happy with it. He loved what he was doing in the Army, when you’d see him talking about it you could hear it in his voice, just the way he told a story.”