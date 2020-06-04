On the sixth day of protests in Lancaster city, conversations centered around the cause.

A small group of Black Lives Matter advocates grew restless as some in the crowd played instruments and chatted in the park at Chestnut and Prince streets. They likened the protest to a “music festival,” criticizing what they said was an appearance of complacency.

“If you feel indifferent, go home,” Kareem Anthony, 28, of Lancaster Township, said. “… I do not need you here, because you’re not being part of the solution.”

Lancaster city Councilman Xavier Garcia-Molina, 25, expressed frustration over those who didn’t seem committed. He pleaded especially with people of color to become more engaged.

“We are a select few, and we need you to come out,” he said. “This is a call for support by your black and brown kin, because we can’t do this alone.”

Garcia-Molina and Anthony said they are concerned the voices of black and brown people are muffled by those speaking from the white community.

“We can’t keep passing the mic only to white individuals when we only have a select few of black and brown individuals, who haven’t all been able to speak honestly,” Garcia-Molina said.

Others said they feel as if active and vocal white allies will help the movement.

Justin Pitt, 19, who created the Facebook event for last Saturday’s protest with his friend Amir Lynch, also 19, asked white attendees to move to the front of the crowd Thursday night and put his arms around them.

“These are the people that are yelling for me,” he said to the crowd.

“They fight for the same cause,” he shouted later.

Pitt encouraged the participation of white protesters and said he wants them to “bring the wisdom home” to their families and communities and instigate further change.

“Being different creates change,” Pitt said.

“We’re together,” he said. “And that’s what’s important.”