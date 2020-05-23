Mask-wearing, social distancing and temperature screening may be the new normal on college campuses this fall.

That’s if they reopen.

Lancaster County college officials say they hope to bring students back to campus in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health. But they’re stopping short of an official announcement as the coronavirus pandemic isn’t expected to disappear anytime soon.

The CDC’s latest guidance for colleges and universities includes recommending the use of cloth face coverings among students, faculty and staff; promoting social distancing; providing grab-and-go meal options and avoiding self-serve stations in dining halls; ensuring proper cleaning and ventilation; and reinforcing proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

“While we are hopeful we’ll be back on campus this fall, due to the uncertain nature of when the COVID-19 pandemic will subside in Lancaster County, it is impossible at this time to be certain,” Millersville University spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said Wednesday.

At Millersville, the county’s largest higher education institution with about 7,700 students, a task force has been created and is expected to present plans for a safe reopening to the president by May’s end, Kacskos said.

Millersville is one of 14 universities within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Dave Pidgeon, the system’s spokesman, said its member schools are “exploring a range of safety and educational options for their campuses.”

Franklin & Marshall College spokesman Peter Durantine said Thursday the private institution in Lancaster is planning for a return to in-person instruction in the fall, but it’s also “fully prepared for a powerful virtual experience if conditions prevent a return to in-person instruction.”

The college, he said, intends to announce a decision by July 1.

In a May 1 letter to the campus community, Elizabethtown College President Cecilia McCormick said the college plans to have students back in the fall and anticipates bringing back faculty and staff in phases over the next few months.

Proposed plans for in-person instruction include utilizing larger spaces and shrinking class sizes to incorporate social distancing, providing hybrid or online learning options and opening residence halls, dining services and athletic and wellness facilities under guidance from the CDC and the state Department of Health.

The same can be said for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. Interim President Betty Tompos said Wednesday the college’s goal is to have students return to campus, but it’s preparing alternate plans if that’s not possible.

If the college does reopen, she said, it will “follow public health directives regarding personal protective equipment such as masks, temperature screening and social distancing.”