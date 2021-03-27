The federal eviction moratorium that has helped people avoid entering Lancaster County’s homeless shelter system during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to expire at the end of the month.

The winter before the pandemic, Lanc Co MyHome opened several overflow shelters, which is typical for the cold weather, according to director Jennifer Koppel. This past winter, the demand for temporary shelters never materialized. Lanc Co MyHome is a network of organizations and individuals who assist people experiencing homelessness.

While fewer people are coming into the shelter system, Koppel said, more are having to stay longer as there are few affordable housing options in the county.

If the moratorium ends, it could cause a spike in people at homeless shelters, Koppel said. This could cause a strain on the homeless system, which decreased its overall bed count and ramped up their cleaning protocols to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

All shelter staff and guests are required to wear a mask on-premises, soap is required in all bathrooms and shelters are cleaning and disinfecting their spaces on a regular basis.

“Homeless services in a nonpandemic year are a challenge,” Koppel said, adding that keeping a communicable virus at bay has added more difficulty to an already challenging community service.

“Is it going swimmingly? Eh. I wouldn’t use the word ‘swimmingly,’” Koppel said.

Mike McKenna is the CEO of Tabor Community Services and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, two of the 18 organizations that are part of the Eviction Prevention Network, which helps households at risk of being evicted because of a change in income related to the pandemic.

The Eviction Prevention Network has $16 million in federal funds that was part of the American Rescue Plan to distribute among county residents in need of rental assistance. If the moratorium expires Wednesday there is a chance the funds wouldn’t arrive fast enough for those who need it most, McKenna said.

“We are still optimistic … that (the moratorium) may be extended by executive order,” he said. “If we were to see a big wave later this spring as a consequence of the moratorium ending, that would put a lot of strain on the homeless services system.”

The application process for part of the county's $16 million in rental relief started in mid-March, but the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities — the agency authorized to distribute rental relief payments — has yet to send out any funds. People who need rental assistance can apply at lchra.com/rent/.

More than 1,000 residents had applied for rental assistance, McKenna said Friday.

Households considered most at-risk include those with someone becoming unemployed in the past 90 days prior to applying for assistance, or households that make at or below 50% of the median income for the area, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. McKenna said those households will receive aid first.

“Having the moratorium and (rental) assistance together is the optimal model,” McKenna said, adding that it would allow people to stay in their homes, and also satisfy the landlords.

But, if the moratorium does end, he said the Eviction Prevention Network is ready to step in and help.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing, which is letting people know that help’s been out there,” said McKenna.