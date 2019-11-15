A police department in northern Lancaster County began equipping officers with body cameras this month, becoming the second local department to adopt the technology.
The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department spent $84,000 to acquire 26 cameras — one for each patrol officer — and the associated information technology hardware and software. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency provided a grant for half that amount; the department matched it to cover the other half.
The department’s other six staff members don’t have patrol duties, Sgt. David Burdis said.
Lancaster city police began a pilot body camera program late in 2018 and rolled the cameras out to all sworn officers earlier this year.
Like the city, Northern Regional puchased its cameras from Axon, formerly named Taser after its flagship product. They are part of an overall technology deployment that includes dashcams and high-tech stun guns with cameras and advanced data collection.
In a statement, Northern Regional said its Police Commission approved seeking the state grant for the cameras with the aim of adopting “leading edge technology” within a framework of transparency, accountability, cost-effectiveness and the latest best practices.
The department estimates the program will cost less than $35,000 a year to maintain, which its operating budget will cover, Chief David Steffen said.
The department developed a body camera policy with input from law enforcement experts and community stakeholders. It is available on the Lancaster County Crimewatch website.
The policy says officers should turn on the cameras to record “all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties.” There are a number of exceptions related to privacy, such as interviews with child abuse victims.
In standby mode, the cameras continuously buffer 30 seconds of video. When they’re switched on, that buffer becomes part of the recorded footage, providing a retroactive lead-in to the incident being documented. The buffer is silent; audio recording kicks in when the cameras are activated.
At present, the cameras must be activated manually, but a service package upgrade is planned next year that will enable them to turn on automatically when a firearm or stun gun is drawn or police vehicle lights are activated, Burdis said.
The cameras do not incorporate facial recognition.
Officers upload footage to cloud-based storage. Per state law, it is retained for 30 to 60 days unless needed as evidence or for further review.
The Northern Regional department serves Clay, Penn and Warwick townships.
Staff writer Dan Nephin contributed to this report.