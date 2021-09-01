The remnants of Hurricane Ida, which by the time it reached Pennsylvania had weakened to a tropical depression, gave Lancaster County a solid soaking on Wednesday, spawning a tornado watch, dropping nearly six inches of rain by 8 p.m. and leaving thousands without power.

Ephrata was among the wettest areas across the region, seeing nearly 10 inches of rain fall there – more than twice the normal amount of rainfall the borough typically sees through all of September, according to AccuWeather. The most amount of rainfall ever officially recorded in Lancaster County was 7.89 inches during Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.

The rainfall has swelled the banks of rivers and creeks in the county, as the Conestoga’s rising waters threaten to reach flood level Thursday or Friday.

The western portion of the county bore the brunt of Ida’s relentless rainfall. Lititz Springs Park, as well as Fields and parks in East Hempfield Township, were under water Wednesday afternoon. Flash flooding closed roads, snarled traffic and led to more than one water rescue, according to reports on Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The storm’s relatively fast movement means “this will NOT be an Agnes,” said Eric Horst, former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, referencing the 1972 hurricane which saw 15.1 inches of rain fall in nearby Middletown in Dauphin County.

A total of 5.79 inches of rainfall were recorded at the Lancaster Airport throughout the day by 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, shy of some wetter storms recorded there which saw more than 7 inches of rain, though showers continued later into the evening. Nearby Harrisburg had already experienced its third-wettest day on record by 6 p.m., according to ABC27.

At one point, nearly 4,000 customers in the county were without power because of the storm, according to PPL’s outage map. The largest outages were concentrated in the areas around New Holland and Mountville, though scattered outages were reported throughout the county. Some customers were not expected to have power restored until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts grew stronger through the evening, with a peak gust of 36 mph recorded at the Lancaster Airport at 7:53 p.m., weather records show.

Emergency crews were responding to more than 20 reports of residential flooding across Lancaster County just after 8 p.m., according to dispatch reports. Eight different water rescues had been dispatched to roads across the county around 8:45 p.m.

The driver of a Toyota Sienna was rescued after they were unable to drive through a water-covered road at Erbs Quarry Road and Woodcrest Avenue in Warwick Township just after 3 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release. The driver was uninjured while the vehicle was recovered by a towing company. Another person was rescued by firefighters from their vehicle in high water on McGovernville Road north of Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township around 7:15 p.m. A third vehicle, a pickup truck, became stranded in high water next to Stauffers Fresh Foods at 301 Rohrerstown Road, also in East Hempfield Township, around 5:20 p.m. Police eventually closed Rohrerstown Road between Noll Drive and Embassy Drive.

Much of Lititz Springs Park was flooded, with ducks freely swimming across walking paths that were covered with water. The park was almost entirely empty of people Wednesday afternoon.

Water covered at least six roads in Clay Township, 12 roads in Penn Township and four roads in Warwick Township, causing them to be barricaded and closed before 7:15 p.m., police said. Farm fields alongside some roads were flooded as well.

Other roads were blocked by trees and wires, including the 1200 block of Forest Hill Road in Clay Township around 4:20 p.m., police said.

In Lititz, the 300 block of Cardinal Road, 300 block of East New Street, 400 block of East Front Street and 400 block of Woodcrest Avenue were closed due to high water levels on the road.

And as Ida moves out, the waterways will rise.

The Conestoga River is under a flood warning from 6 a.m. Thursday to 12:01 p.m. Friday. The river reached 7.62 feet by around 6 p.m., about three feet above the level it was at on Wednesday morning, according to National Weather Service data. The river is expected to crest at 14.8 feet, just shy of major flooding, sometime Thursday morning after 6 a.m. Flood stage is 11 feet.

The Susquehanna River had only risen about two feet by 6 p.m., NWS said. The river is forecast to reach 49.1 feet, just above the flood stage of 49 feet, around 6 a.m. Friday. Officials in nearby Marietta said flooding does not typically occur on borough streets until the Susquehanna rises to about 53 feet.

How does that stack up historically? Hurricane Agnes in 1972 saw the Conestoga reach a record crest of 27.9 feet. While historical weather in Lancaster don’t date back that far, though nearby Middletown in Dauphin County saw 15.1 inches of rain then.

The Conestoga’s second-highest recorded crest was in 2011 during Tropical Storm Lee, when the river reached 21.3 feet and 7.89 inches of rain fell in Lancaster (Middletown saw 15 inches).

During Hurricane Tammy of 2005, which devolved into a tropical storm before reaching Lancaster, the Conestoga crested at 17.8 feet after 7.42 inches of rain fell.

The 1933 Chesapeake-Potomac hurricane saw a Conestoga crest of 17.52 feet as 13.28 inches fell in neighboring York. It crested at 16.39 during Hurricane Hugo in 1989, which saw 7.08 inches of rain.



Ty Lohr and Ashley Stalnecker, staff reporters, contributed to this report.