The start of an emergency pipe replacement project on Route 372 in East Drumore Township has been pushed forward to Sept. 7 out of concern for heavy rain occurring this week as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the area, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The pipe is located about a half-mile east from Route 272, and a detour will be in place during the work. The detour will follow Route 272, Scotland Road and Church Road, according to PennDOT.

The work will take about a week and the road will be open to traffic during that time, PennDOT said.

More information about infrastructure projects in Lancaster County can be found at the PennDOT website for the regional District 8.