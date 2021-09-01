Hurricane Ida has worked its way up from the south and the rain has begun in Lancaster County.

A number of watches and warnings have been issued, including a tornado watch that covers a good portion of central Pennsylvania.

Rainfall associated with Ida, combined with pre-saturated conditions, "will result in an increasing likelihood of significant flash and urban flooding impacts in parts of the watch area," according to National Weather Service in State College.

Are you seeing the effects of the storm?

Share your photos in our gallery below.