Motorists in Lancaster County are being urged to use caution Sunday morning due to a period of icy precipitation that could leave untreated roads and surfaces slippery for several hours, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

A short period of sleet should begin just after daybreak, turning into rain that will last into the afternoon or early evening, said Charles Ross, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Though the storms are not expected to cause widespread power outages or other major disruptions, some ice could accumulate on untreated roads and surfaces, Ross said. Motorists in the region should plan for slippery road conditions in the morning.

A winter weather advisory was issued in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of Sunday’s icy precipitation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is urging motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions.

Road conditions should improve later in the day after temperatures rise above freezing levels.

Up to a tenth of an inch of rain could fall Sunday. Snow is not expected to accumulate in Lancaster County, with much of the storm’s impact expected to hit areas to the north and west of the county.