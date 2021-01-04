Ice-covered roadways were responsible for numerous crashes this morning on Lancaster County roadways, where weekend wetness froze over to create slippery conditions.

But in just a few hours, it’s likely that those icy conditions will melt away, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin.

Just before 8 a.m., a supervisor at Lancaster Countywide Communications said emergency responders had been called to multiple crashes during the Monday morning rush hour. However, he could not provide an estimate of how many crashes were reported.

A few minutes later, at least a half dozen crashes were listed as active on the Countywide Communications live incidents webpage.

Martin said the slick roads likely were the result of yesterday’s rain and snowfall. That precipitation, he said, likely dampened roadways, which then froze over in the cold, morning air.

Patchy fog and drizzle with temperatures near or below freezing can lead to some icy spots this morning. Please use caution if you are traveling, as pavement which appears wet may actually be coated with a thin layer of ice. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/aYIHE3IxI4 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 4, 2021

“When it does that, it gets icy,” he said.

The meteorologist also offered assurances that road conditions should improve, with daytime high temperatures expected to reach into the 40s.

“It should improve,” Martin said, “especially if they put more salt down.”

A National Weather Service forecast for the Lancaster area predicts today’s high temperature at 43 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

That’s before a chance of snow and rain returns Tuesday, when a high temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees, with a low of 29 degrees, according to the forecast.