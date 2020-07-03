Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream, 9 E. Kleine Lane, Lititz, will hold a Scoop-a-Thon to benefit Lititz Springs Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 10.

Owner Mike Greger says he’s donating a percentage of his sales that day to the park because of the cancellation of summer events, such as the annual Fourth of July celebration, that help fund upkeep of the park.

Greco’s will donate 20% of its sales from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and 50% of sales from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a donation bucket for the park. Greco’s employees have agreed to donate all of their tips for the day.

The park is maintained by the churches of Lititz. It depends on private donations and public events for funding to maintain the park for the public.

If you can’t make it to the Scoop-a-Thon, you can visit lititzspringspark.org for information about donating to a crowdfunding campaign to benefit the park.