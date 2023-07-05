The public works building next to the Rapho Township municipal building on Colebrook Road exploded Wednesday morning after a reported gas leak.

Dozens of houses nearby were evacuated, and the 900 block of Colebrook Road was shut down, but no injuries have been reported.

A propane leak in the public works buildlng, where the township houses its trucks and equipment, was reported around 5:30 a.m., and the building exploded soon after firefighters arrived, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Rapho Emergency Management Coordinator Lori Shenk said emergency crews are still assessing the extent of the damages. She said six employees were on the scene at the time of the explosion. She did not give an official cause for the explosion.

Township Supervisor Gere Swarr said the building was totally destroyed and the equipment the team uses, including five trucks, have been lost. He said there would have been five employees coming in today but nobody from public works was on site before the explosion.

Swarr said a township employee smelled propane when they entered the building in the morning and did not switch on the lights because of it. He said the team decided to call emergency services because of the smell.

Mastersonville Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Siegrist said at least 150 people were on scene working on the fire. Dispatch reports show dozens of emergency teams from Lancaster, Dauphin and Lebanon reporting to the scene. A dispatcher said there are no fire hydrants nearby, making many tankers necessary.

Neighbors heard and felt the blast. Alma Wenger, 69, of 1008 Colebrook Road, said she was sleeping when the garage exploded. She heard the noise, woke up immediately and looked out to see flashing lights, smoke and a chaotic scene at the municipal center. Her house is on the perimeter of the center.

She thought it was an earthquake.

“I was just shaking inside,” she said.

She said that her front windows were blown in. She said her garage door was sucked in, and there’s damage to the ceiling in her home. She says family members who work in the area heard and saw the explosion and had found debris up to 6 miles from the explosion.

Wenger said she got off lucky with this one, as one of her other neighbors had part of a ceiling caved in. She also said that some of her relatives who live nearby experienced home damage.

Lancaster County residents reported hearing and feeling the blast from as far away as Columbia, Millersville and Elizabethtown, and Palmyra in Lebanon County.

Red Cross emergency services are on the scene for the displaced residents, providing relocation services and general support. Shenk said the township will hold another press conference at noon Wednesday.

“We lost our building, we have heavy damage in our office building, but they’re buildings, no lives were lost,” Swarr said. “The explosion did not damage the heart of Rapho Township. We will build back, we will rise up. We have a great community and great neighbors.”

Since 2004, Lancaster County has had five other building explosions including Wednesday's explosion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.