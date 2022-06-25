A crowd gathered Saturday to watch a reenactment of a rescue that took place during Tropical Storm Agnes at what is now the eastern Lancaster County historic attraction Poole Forge.

Before the event, Frank Weaver sat in the shade near the building, now an office, near the Conestoga River in the village of Churchtown, east of New Holland, where he saved lives using his combine in 1972.

When Agnes hit in June of that year, Weaver, a local farmer, was 2 miles away from what is now Poole Forge but at the time was the residence of Maggie McDowell.

“I first had to take care of some cattle that were trapped up against the fence in the rising water, and I cut the fence open to get the cattle to high ground,” Weaver said. “Then someone told me that there was an 80-year-old lady who was trapped in the tenant house.”

A local fire company first attempted to rescue McDowell, her maid Anna Martin, and the two dogs using a boat. But the boat capsized, spilling the firefighters and McDowell into the raging Conestoga River, which had risen out of its banks and engulfed the house. The firefighters then tied McDowell to a tree so she wouldn’t get swept away while they ran a guide rope through the chest-high water back to the building to retrieve her and brought everyone to the second floor.

This was when Weaver joined the rescue with his combine and saved everyone left in the building.

“At that point they were saying that there was still a lot more flooding coming and we better get her out as soon as we can, but everything was underwater,” Weaver said. “You couldn't tell where the bridge was.”

With the help of a farmhand, Weaver backed his combine up to the house. The firefighters then ran boards from the second-floor window to the combine so everyone could walk to the machine and Weaver could drive them out. It took Weaver two trips to get everyone away from the house.

“I was just happy to be on solid ground,” said Anna Burkholder, the maid, whose maiden name was Martin, recalling the event Saturday.

For the reenactment, Frank Weaver drove a combine similar to the one he used in 1972 with local volunteer firefighters participating. Angie Martin played her grandmother Anna Martin, and Dawn Rise Ekdahl, executive director of Poole Forge, played McDowell, who has since died. The story of the rescue was narrated for the audience by William Shirk, president of Poole Forge’s board of directors.

According to Angie Martin, she was not sure at first if she wanted to climb out the window for the reenactment, but since her grandmother is still alive she decided to do it. She said she felt it was special to be able to play her grandmother with her watching. Martin wore an apron she borrowed from her for the event.

“It's a scary memory, but it was a triumphant memory, so we absolutely knew we needed to do (the reenactment),” Ekdahl said. “ We have a strong sense of community at Poole Forge and in the town of Churchtown. We are truly blessed with that, as evident by the turnout today.”

About 150 people gathered to watch the reenactment, a crowd that included, Burkholder, the maid who was rescued, as well as others who witnessed or helped with the rescue.

“I was glad when we were out,” said John David Martin, a rescuer with Weaver on the combine in 1972. “When the current starts moving a big piece of equipment, you're not sure if it's going to stay or what's going to happen, and we didn't have any life jackets or anything.”

However, 50 years after the rescue, if you ask Weaver about being a hero that day, he shrugs off the suggestion.

“I happened to have the machine that was able to do it,” Weaver said.