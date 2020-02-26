An Elizabethtown man pointed a gun at police, kicked and punched them during the arrest and yelled "I wanted you cops to shoot me, I'm going away for life," while being arrested for an outstanding warrant on Feb. 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Marc Alan Hoover, 54, of the 700 block of East Willow Street, locked himself inside his bedroom when detectives with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrived to serve a bench warrant for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, police said.

When the detectives forced their way into the bedroom, Hoover was in a "fighting stance," holding a Remington .22-caliber rifle, according to the affidavit.

Detectives fought with Hoover over the gun, and Hoover punched, kicked and shoved the detectives, resulting in one of the detectives cutting his right hand, requiring medical attention, police said.

During the fight, according to the affidavit, Hoover continuously yelled obscenities at the detectives before telling them he wanted the detectives to shoot him.

Hoover was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited, along with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Hoover pled guilty to a felony burglary charge in 1988 and was not allowed to possess firearms.

Hoover was charged with possession with intent to deliver in November 2019 when police found 5.83 grams of suspected methamphetamine, needles, baggies, a crack pipe, a scale with residue on it and a spoon used to cook narcotics, according to police.

