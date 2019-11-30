Last year, Bre Wertman decided to take part in a family tradition and go deer hunting for the first time. Her grandfather was happy to oblige.
“I was cold and tired, but I had fun even though we didn’t see much and I didn’t get anything,” said Bre, 14, of Elizabethtown.
She learned the hard way — as most young hunters do their first season — that hunting is a sport of patience; she didn’t give up, and she’ll be back out today for opening day.
Bre said she’s enjoyed her first experience and hopes to make this year a fruitful season. A little sibling rivalry helps too.
“My younger brother is coming and we are very competitive, so I just want to get something to brag about to him,” she said.
Her mentor and grandfather, Arnie Hileman, 66, is no stranger to passing a love of sportsmanship onto the next generation. Bre is the sixth grandchild he has taught to hunt.
Hileman, a resident of Blair County, teaches them patience, gun safety and an appreciation of the natural world.
“It’s just neat watching them experience it,” he said. “I think it’s a lot better for them to be out there than doing something else.”
Hileman carries his rifle, but he’s more interested in seeing his grandchildren have a good time and a successful day.
They start at 4 a.m. with a big breakfast, then he and three grandchildren will take their four-wheelers into the mountain. When daylight breaks, their vigilant watch begins, and he teaches them the value of patience.
“I’d sooner have them being out there than playing on their phones or their computers. … I think it’s more of a learning experience,” Hileman said. “I just enjoy being out there and I enjoy them being with me.”
Earlier this week they spotted some deer as they set up blinds on Hileman’s brother’s Blair County property.
Bre said she enjoyed sitting with her grandfather last year and learning how to be a safe and successful hunter.
“He just knows a lot about the woods and about animals, so he was a great person to sit with,” she said.
Last year as she sat waiting, Wertman imagined what it would be like if she got a deer, and how her family members would be proud.
She said she will stick with it, and hopefully one day pass it on as her grandfather did with her.
“It’s just been in the family for a while, and I want my kids to be able to hunt someday,” she said.