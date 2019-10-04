When he first started policing, young William L. Harvey carried dimes in his pocket in case he had to call his station.

“Now you have cellphones,” he said with a laugh.

It’s one of many changes that Harvey, 64, has seen in his 40-plus years in the field, he said.

Friday is Harvey’s last day as chief of the Ephrata Police Department, which he has led for 10 years.

He’s moving to Virginia and will begin a new position in emergency management training.

Harvey was previously chief of the Lebanon City Police Department from 2002 to 2009, and he worked for 22 years with the Savannah, Georgia, police department before that.

“We’re going to miss his southern drawl,” said Ephrata Borough Mayor Ralph Mowen.

Harvey served as Ephrata Borough’s Emergency Management Coordinator. He also held roles on the South Central Pennsylvania Task Force and the regional All Hazard Incident Management Team.

In the past year, Harvey hosted 22 training sessions on senior safety, church security and active shooter response in Lancaster County.

‘Training is my passion’

Although Harvey is retiring from policing, he won't stop that kind of work.

Next week he starts orientation in a new position as a subject matter expert on emergency management.

“Training is my passion. I cannot describe it any other way,” he said.

Harvey is moving back to his hometown in central Virginia but will travel for work.

The thing he'll miss most about Ephrata is Lodge 665, he said. He's been a Freemason since 1978, when he was in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps.

Asked about the kind of person who would be fit to take the role of chief, Harvey said “somebody who has a passion for service.”

“I've loved this job. I've always put myself before others. It's always been service before self,” he said.

Lt. Chris McKim said Harvey taught him the importance of “management by walking around.”

“A police leader can choose to hide in the office, but to really understand what's going on with the staff, you have to be present. A lot,” McKim wrote in an email.

Search for new chief

Mowen said the borough council’s personnel committee will likely work with a recruitment agency and also accept applications from members of the department.

Harvey’s annualized final salary was $115,248, according to information obtained from Ephrata Borough through a Right-to-Know request.

Mowen, who’s been Ephrata’s mayor for about 27 years, said Harvey helped to improve public perception of the department.

“He was well-respected in the community,” Mowen said.

Harvey approached Mowen about two weeks ago and said he had good news and bad news.

“We had a good weekend, not a whole lot going on,” Harvey told Mowen. Then he handed Mowen his letter of resignation.

“I said, ‘No, I’m not taking it,’” Mowen joked, recounting his reaction to the bad news.