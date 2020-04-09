Pennsylvania schools are officially closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, and with that comes plenty of mixed emotions from Lancaster County residents.

Here’s what educators, parents and students had to say about the news.

“While, for some, the closure has resulted in feelings of lost opportunities and fear, I encourage you to look for opportunities of blessing and joy. Use this time to be the voice of encouragement to others. Find a way to be the light in someone else's darkness. This is exactly what I have seen our community do in the past. … I have lived as a member of this community for nearly all of my adult life and know what we are capable of doing during times of difficulty. While this situation may be different, our response does not need to be different.” – Michael Lausch, Donegal superintendent.

“No one expected that this is how we would finish the school year when we started back in August. What continues to be expected is that, as a District, CV will continue to provide excellent learning opportunities for our students, and that we will support our students and families in the engagement of those opportunities.” – Dave Zuilkoski, Conestoga Valley superintendent.

“The inevitable is now official. Stay safe everyone.” – Jeremy Raff, School District of Lancaster coordinator of college and career services, via Twitter.

“Hearing that PA schools are now closed for the remainder of the 19-20 SY, my heart aches with all of yours.” – Nicole Reinking, principal at Brecht Elementary School, Manheim Township, via Twitter.

“I think it may be smart based on the current situation. Shows a need for the state to direct school districts e-learning efforts. Could be used in the future during weather related closures.” – Chad Wolfe, Solanco parent.

“I applaud Governor Wolf and Secretary Rivera for making this announcement. It provides concrete direction so that schools can put the necessary time and resources into providing a robust virtual experience for students. Secretary Rivera has been providing a great amount of direction regarding various elements of operations as required by Act 13 of 2020 and has already promised additional guidance to help facilitate this announcement” – Mike Leichliter, Penn Manor superintendent.

“I understand the need, but it is damaging to my children.” – Rob Abers, Cocalico parent.

“Working parents are feeling the stress! It is so challenging. My teenager had an interesting observation, she feels like high school grades might be better this marking period because teenagers are getting enough sleep. On the other hand, they are struggling with missing their friends. … Our teachers and school administrators are doing a great job, considering this is the first pandemic they have ever taught during!” – Courtney Morton, Manheim Township parent.

“This community is both strong and supportive, and when challenged it comes together in tremendous ways. I already have countless anecdotes of this happening across the Solanco area. Our teachers and staff are rising to this challenge. There is sadness that we are not seeing our students every day, but each day we are also seeing our students do great things. As parents and educators, we do not like to see our students struggling with adversity, but we are certainly committed to finding ways to enable them to overcome it.” – Brian Bliss, Solanco superintendent.

“Although today’s closure was a heart breaker, I just got to talk to 50 @PequeaElem sixth graders and now my heart is so full. I promise we will make these last two months count. #KidsDeserveIt #maslowoverbloom” – Elizabeth Raff, sixth-grade teacher at Pequea Elementary School, Penn Manor, via Twitter.

“I’ve had my last day of high school and I didn’t even know it. … I just kind of feel like I’m being robbed of the memories.” – Kyra Hersh, Lampeter-Strasburg High School senior.

“We are saddened that we won't be seeing students in person for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, but please know we are thinking of you every day. We are L-S. We are family. We are all in this together.” – Lampeter-Strasburg School District via Twitter.

“Even though it is going to make it more difficult for many parents, it is probably the right call considering the surge in cases has not arrived yet. It will take some time before cases level off and hopefully decline.” – Richard Lerch, Cocalico parent.

“Another day, another change. Don't worry EASD - Mountaineers overcome obstacles on a daily basis - we are #resilient & #EASDLifeReady #MightyMountsRiseToTheChallenge” – Brian Troop, Ephrata Area superintendent, via Twitter.

“All of my teachers friends and I are so sad to miss out on our final months with our students. Each group has its own personality and inside jokes and memories, and to have all of those experiences cut short without any closure is hard for all of us. … I know kids and parents are so worried about what this means for next year and for the future, but what they need to remember is that we are all going to get through this together and we are going to make sure all of the kids have what they need to be prepared for wherever they’re going next.” – Chantelle Delaney, English teacher at Wheatland Middle School, School District of Lancaster; School District of Lancaster parent.

“It’s scary, and it worries me because a lot of my students are English language learners, and they’re new to the language. … I really worry about those students aren’t going to have the level of support for their language needs that they would have for the classroom.” – Jennifer Stum, English as a second language teacher at Wheatland Middle School, School District of Lancaster; Penn Manor parent.

“It’s just all a shock, and nobody expected it to be this bad. … I thought it was going to be a week, maybe two, but no – the entire year.” – Jordan Stum, Penn Manor High School senior.

“It's the right call, though it's extremely sad. I'm also a teacher, so I am heartbroken for my seniors. However, this is a public health issue and a matter of life or death.” – Leslie McRobbie, Solanco High School English teacher, Hempfield parent.

“Ridiculous! Not necessary! Way over the top.” – Kelly Charles, Penn Manor parent.