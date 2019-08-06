On the heels of two mass shootings over the weekend that left at least 31 dead in Texas and Ohio, LNP visited the Shoppes at Belmont in Manheim Township and Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township and asked shoppers two questions:
— Do you feel safe out in public?
— Do you ever think about what you’d do if a shooting broke out?
Here’s how they responded.
Ryan Groff, 39, of Manheim, business owner: “I do feel safe in public. I don’t worry about going out and being around people. … I think it’s important just to focus on the things that we’re about and not get concerned about what ifs or all those small possibilities.”
Ryan Groff, 39, believes it’s important not to get caught up in the “what ifs.” pic.twitter.com/RpWlNvPdTl— Alex Geli (@alexgeli) August 5, 2019
Isabella Stump, 33, from London, lives in Lancaster, secretary: “I generally feel safe when I go out, but when I really think about it, I think everybody’s said that whose been involved in a shooting. They thought it would never happen where they are, so I think the possibility of it happening is a little bit closer that I’d like to think.”
Isabella and Annie Stump, who are from London but now live in Lancaster, say they felt safer across the pond. pic.twitter.com/sVwvicc7g1— Alex Geli (@alexgeli) August 5, 2019
Annie Stump, 65, from London, lives in Lancaster, retired: “It’s always in the back of your mind. You know, you just never know what’s going to happen.”
“I do feel more at risk here than in London, which is surprising. … I’m always aware of where the exits are, but just this morning I heard that you should run and hide in a closet.”
Richard Green, 77, of Huber Heights, Ohio, retired: “If it happened where I was, I would pray that I would do the right thing and try to save people, save my wife and my friends. I look and see if there’s a package left around or anything like that that’s out of place, and notify the security guard or the police.”
Richard Green, 77, is visiting from the Dayton, Ohio, area. He says he typically tries to be aware of suspicious activity in public. pic.twitter.com/MlH1AWRxJD— Alex Geli (@alexgeli) August 5, 2019
Mimi Alicea, 30, of Lancaster, makeup artist: “I’m a mother, and I always think about them or if something would happen to me, what would happen to them. And it’s scary that you can’t honestly go spend a day at the mall or go to the movies without having that in the back of your mind.”
“I have to prep (my kids) for this cruel world we live in and the way that it’s dividing and the way that it’s mentally disturbed.”
Mimi, Alicea, 30, of Lancaster, says her children’s safety is always on her mind. pic.twitter.com/ht0XZ0P3gW— Alex Geli (@alexgeli) August 5, 2019
Megan Keller, 34, of Lancaster, works at Park City Center: “I try not to live in fear. And even though things have been really scary — and waking up hearing about new shootings is very upsetting, especially when there’s children involved — I’d like to think our community is stronger than that.”
“I think it’s important for everybody to go into these big areas where there’s a lot of people and be aware, just keep your eyes up — which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t always be on our phones — and be aware … so if something does happen, you are prepared to either take cover or protect somebody or maybe save the day.”
Megan Keller, 34, of Lancaster: “I’d like to think our community is hopefully stronger than that.” pic.twitter.com/UryctUiaK6— Alex Geli (@alexgeli) August 5, 2019
Mike O’Neal, 49, of Harrisburg, assembly line worker: “I think we should just give more consideration when we go out wherever we’re going — the store, the outlets — just be aware of your surroundings.”
“It’s not something I wake up every day and think about, but if I’m sitting there watching TV and I see a mass shooting somewhere, I got to realize that it could hit home. I may not realize it then. But maybe a couple days later when I’m out in the shopping center or in a movie theater.”
Sharon Smith, 60, of Springfield Township, York County, teacher: “I feel like you need to be aware of your surroundings and (realize) you are safe shopping as you are in any other circumstance.”
“I feel like I would try to do whatever I could in my nearby surroundings to protect myself and those that were around me being nonconfrontational. I am a teacher, and we do a lot of situational training. And all of our recent training has been that you need to evaluate each situation differently.”
Helen Saunders, 31, of Newark, Delaware, child care center director: “I think it’s impossible in the climate right now not to think about it every once in a while when you’re out and about, but, overall, I feel safe.”
“My dad raised me to be always be aware, especially as a woman. Always be aware of what’s going on around you. Make sure no one’s following you and just be prepared in case of anything (happening).”