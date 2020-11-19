Some pairs are just destined to be together.

Take, for instance, Stephanie Reynolds and her cat Destiney.

Nearly two years ago, Destiney, a rough-and-tumble Japanese Bobtail, went missing.

An indoor and outdoor cat, Destiney would typically leave home and retrace her steps without a problem. But when Reynolds moved from Strasburg to Lancaster, everything Destiney knew about getting home, it seems, faded. One day, Destiney left and never returned.

After a few unsuccessful months of searching, Reynolds gave up. In July, she moved to Newberry Township, York County, with her two new cats Boots and Bullseye. But on Monday, she got the call she thought would never come.

It was Lancaster Pet Emergency. Destiney, the 9-year-old cat Reynolds had rescued from a shelter in Maryland six years prior, had been found and taken to the Lancaster Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals. She was dirty, a bit dehydrated and had an ear infection, but, overall, Destiney was in good health.

"I was shocked, because I didn't think that I would ever get her back," Reynolds, 33, said. "I thought she was gone forever."

On Wednesday, the two were reunited.

"Oh, I'm shaking!" Reynolds said as she filled out paperwork at the front desk of ORCA in Lancaster. An employee then took her and her fiancé, Scott Wallace, upstairs, where Destiney was waiting.

When Reynolds got a glimpse of Destiney in a carrier on the floor, she gasped and covered the mask over her mouth with her hands.

"Hey, babies!" Reynolds shrieked, holding back tears as she scooped Destiney up from the carrier. "Oh, you stink. You need a bath."

Destiney gently curled up in Reynolds’ arms and started to purr. “She just wants to curl up in my armpit like usual,” Reynolds said.

The reunion was made possible by David Meadows, 49, who lives with his wife, Jolyn Meadows, and their three children in Martic Township.

One day in the summer of 2019, the Meadows family got an unexpected visitor.

"It showed up on our porch, so we decided to give it some food and water and leave it outside, and it came back every day," David Meadows said. Destiney often hung around the house, either in the yard or on the porch. Meanwhile, the Meadowses bought one bag of cat food after another.

A year in, however, the Meadows noticed Destiney was developing health issues and lesions on her legs. David Meadows then called ORCA to get her checked.

When a reporter called David Meadows and told him the cat had been reunited with her owner, he said, "You're kidding me? My kids are going to love hearing that."

Reynolds said she wasn't surprised Destiney made it so long on her own — albeit with help from the Meadowses. Destiney has always been a natural-born hunter, she said.

"She has eaten a whole rabbit, except of the foot and the tail — even the bones — and has been totally fine," Reynolds said. "So she's a tough kitty."

Tough kitties, though, have a habit of getting into messes — smelly ones.

Asked what she's going to do first with Destiney, Reynolds said without hesitation: "I'm going to give her a bath."