A Lancaster city man broke into an East Hempfield Township apartment and pointed a gun at a woman, threatening to shoot her and several children inside, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Barry Jay Decker Jr., 36, forced his way into the woman’s Colonial Crest Drive apartment shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The woman has an active protection from abuse order against Decker.

Decker had chased the woman into her apartment where she closed and locked the door with herself and three others, including two children, inside, police said. Decker then repeatedly rammed his body against the door in an effort to force it open, at one point pulling out a gun with a suppressor and pointing it inside.

Witnesses inside the apartment later told police that Decker kept repeating he wanted a second gun that was inside the residence, at one point stating “I swear to God, I’ll open fire.”

Decker eventually broke through the door and brought the woman to the ground, then took a gun she was holding and pointed it at her while she was defenseless, according to the affidavit. The woman broke away from Decker and attempted to call for help when he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against a wall.

It was not clear how police were initially alerted to the incident. The affidavit stated police were first called to the apartment around 6:10 p.m.

The woman suffered unspecified injuries during the assault. The affidavit did not state if any of the children were injured.

A door inside the house also sustained more than $500 in damage after Decker rammed his body against it.

Police charged Decker with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of burglary, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief.

An attorney was not listed for Decker in court documents.

Judge Stuart Mylin set Decker’s bail at $500,000 during a preliminary arraignment Sunday morning. Decker remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Decker will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian Chudzik on May 2.