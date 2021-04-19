An argument about finances escalated to a woman fatally shooting a man Friday night in Mountville, according to court documents.

Cherrelle Byrd, 34, of the 400 block of Hillside Drive, is in Lancaster County Prison after police say she shot and killed Richard Williams following the argument. Byrd married Williams in July 2012, according to Lancaster County marriage records.

Williams was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital less than three hours after police arrived at the Hillside Drive residence, where they found Byrd "visibly upset and crying," repeating, "I shot him," according to the affidavit of probable cause.

A juvenile at the home initially called police Friday to say Williams was intoxicated and fighting with Byrd, according to the affidavit. Police didn't specify when the juvenile made the call.

At 9:55 p.m., Byrd called police herself and said that she shot him.

Byrd later told police during an interview that she and Williams were arguing about finances on Friday, according to the affidavit. She then went to the second floor of her house, got her Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, loaded it and put a bullet in the chamber.

She told police that she went back downstairs and tucked the pistol under her on a chair, but that Williams had seen the gun, according to the affidavit. Williams then grabbed her by the her hair and pushed her off the chair, causing the pistol to slide across the room as she fell to the floor.

Byrd told police during an interview that she then retrieved the gun again. She also said that Williams, who never tried to retrieve the gun himself, started getting some of his belongings and was going to leave the house.

Byrd told police that Williams was taunting her to use the pistol during their argument, and she pointed the gun at him after he dropped his belongings near the front door and began walking toward her, according to the affidavit.

Byrd told police Williams was about five or six feet away when she shot him, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Williams on the floor and Byrd kneeling on the ground beside him, "with her hands in the air," police said. She kept repeating that she shot him.

Byrd was taken to Lancaster County Prison. Her bail was set at $75,000, according to her court docket. She was unable to post 10% of that amount.

Bail is usually denied for those charged with homicide. It wasn't immediately clear why her bail was set at $75,000.

LNP|LancasterOnline sent an email about the bail amount to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams on Monday morning. It was not immediately returned.

Byrd has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28 in front of Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler.

Williams' death is the fourth homicide in the county so far this year, according to newspaper records. Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14; Helen Miller, 19, of Manheim Township, was found stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 22; and Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Lancaster, died of a traumatic brain injury several days after a neighbor found him unconscious on March 18. No charges have yet been filed in connection with Gonzalez's death.