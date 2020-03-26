A tree-trimming company’s Facebook post helped lead to the recovery of a chainsaw stolen from one of its trucks earlier this month.

Martin Tree Service had just put the Stihl saw, valued at $1,000 plus tax, into one of its trucks a few days before it was stolen from a closed compartment, Keith Sauder, a manager at the East Earl Township company, said Wednesday.

The theft happened around noon March 18 while workers were at a job on Sprecher Road in Pequea Township.

There were some witnesses and Martin’s trucks are outfitted with video cameras, which were running and captured images of a black sedan stopping. That information was turned over to police, who are investigating.

Meanwhile, on Monday, company officials decided to post to its Facebook page about the stolen saw, along with images from its video camera.

Soon, the post had more than 10,000 engagements, Sauder said, amazed at the response. The post has since been taken down because the saw has been recovered.

“In one of those posts, a lady saw it and said to her son, ‘I think you just bought a saw.’ When he looked at the picture, he just realized he bought a stolen saw,” Sauder said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man had bought the saw from a person who said they bought it at an auction, but then realized the saw was more than he needed, Sauder said. The company paid the man what he bought the saw for, Sauder said; he didn’t disclose the amount.

The case is still being investigated. Pequea Chief John Michener thanked the community for providing tips based on the Martin’s post and posts police made.

The odd thing about the theft, Sauder said, was the thief didn’t take other chain saws that were in the truck, but he did take a can of gas.

For more Lancaster County crime news: