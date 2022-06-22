'I remember it like it was yesterday': Tropical Storm Agnes leaves impact on Lancaster County 50 years later

Bob Shank’s mother asked him to help run Shank’s Tavern in Marietta in 1968, which got him involved in the family business and Lancaster County’s oldest tavern established in 1814.

Four years later in 1972, Shank had to deal with the aftermath of the destruction wrought by Tropical Storm Agnes.

Shank recalled in detail what the tavern looked like in the wake of the storm. Whiskey bottles lay broken on the ground instead of neatly displayed on the shelves. The piano collapsed in the corner where it once stood. The floodwaters managed to lift the bar and drop it into several inches of mud and oil sludge that coated the ground when the waters subsided.

“It’s a memory that’s burned into my brain,” Shank, 74, said. “When the reality sets in that you’ve been in a major flood, you just take a deep breath, put your bathing suit on and go to work.”

When the storms started mid-June, Shank said he and his brother were sent home from their daytime construction jobs, though they didn’t think anything of it.

“They said, ‘It’s too wet. Take today off,’” Shank said. “We were happy.”

After being sent home three days in a row, Shank noticed the worsening weather conditions.

“Little streams started to overflow,” Shank said, “so that’s when we knew it was serious.”

Shank’s Tavern is located a few hundred feet away from the Susquehanna River, which Shank explained is not where flooding starts.

“Everybody thinks that the river fills up and you have a flood. Well, that isn't how it happens,” Shank said. “The water seeks its own level, so it comes up through the storm drains that are down the river. It just starts filling up all the storm drains and just keeps coming up, coming up, coming up.”

"I remember it like it was yesterday, it was straight out of a disaster movie."

Shank, who lives on the floor above Shank’s Tavern, said he had to move to the northern end of town with some friends as the waters died down.

“We just never dreamed this was going to happen,” Shank said.

Wednesday marks 50 years to the day since Agnes moved through Lancaster County. To this day, marks on Shank’s Tavern show how high flood waters reached from different storms – Agnes still holds the record, reaching just six inches below the second floor.

For the storm’s fiftieth anniversary, we decided to take a look back at the events of Hurricane Agnes, as seen in the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Kicking off the summer of ‘72

Summer officially arrived on Wednesday, June 21, 1972 — gifting Lancaster with flash flood warnings and its ninth consecutive day of rain.

On Thursday, June 22, Agnes arrived.

Manheim Borough was 40 percent underwater, Lancaster New Era reported at the time. An estimated 1,000 residents were evacuated from their homes. From gas leaks to impassable roads, the borough started to drown.

By Thursday evening, the Manheim Borough Council president estimated the property damage in Manheim to have reached $1 million - the equivalent of nearly $7 million today. Then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp declared a state of extreme emergency for Pennsylvania that same day.

Downtown Lititz faced the wrath of Hurricane Agnes as residents trudged through the “hip-deep waters.” In fact, Route 501 was called the “Grand Canal” by the Lancaster New Era at the time.

Lititz firefighters had to stop pumping basements to focus on helping people get out of their homes before facing a tragedy caused by damaged gas and electric utility lines.

For one New Holland farmer, it was too late: Henry M. Siedhof was electrocuted as he went to shut off his electric water pump. When the firefighters arrived, Siedhof’s body was under three feet of water in his basement.

Tropical Storm Agnes blanketed a majority of Lancaster in nine inches of floodwater and, as one weatherman told the Intelligencer Journal the worst was still to come.

By the evening of Friday, June 23, seven Lancaster County individuals drowned and three were reported missing.

Ten-month-old Benjamin Kauffman’s body was retrieved Thursday afternoon. Firemen believed the Kauffman’s Amish buggy was overturned and swept downstream in the Pequea Creek. It took emergency units another two days before finding the body of Benjamin’s father, Samuel Kauffman, the Intelligencer Journal reported.

A fireman died in an attempt to rescue a Martic Forge man who was stranded on his rooftop. An Ephrata mother and daughter were trapped in a car and drowned.

Nearly 1,000 Marietta residents fled their homes as the Susquehanna River continued to swell and flood the town. The river reportedly rose eight inches every hour, reaching a record height of 32 feet on Friday.

Fifteen bridges had washed away. Highways were left “weakened and buckled,” as reported by the Lancaster New Era at the time. Electric power plants were shut down.

Use the slider above to show the present day Marietta and flooded Marietta.

The cleanup

On Saturday, June 24, the floodwaters began to subside.

From legal documents being soaked to mud coating the floors of homes and businesses, Lancaster County residents and volunteers got to work cleaning up the mess Agnes had left.

The death toll climbed to 10 — seven people confirmed dead, three missing and presumed dead. The Intelligencer Journal reported Agnes claimed the most lives than any other natural disaster in Lancaster’s recent history.

The county was facing a water emergency after rumors that the Shamokin dam had burst. The Susquehanna pumping station workers fled the Columbia location, causing the station to temporarily shut down for an hour, during which time the county lost 1 million gallons of water.

Agnes damaged an estimated 1,500 to 1,800 buildings and homes in Lancaster County alone. By Sunday, June 25, an estimated 50,000 homes were abandoned across Pennsylvania.

Less than one percent of homeowners carried flood insurance on their houses at the time, according to former State Insurance Commissioner Herbert Denenberg.

The cost of Agnes The Lancaster County commissioners estimated the property damage reached $30 million in a 1976 report, which amounts to nearly $210 million today. The following Lancaster towns were labeled as the Top 10 damage centers - areas that exceeded $45,000 in damage - with property damage measured in 1976 dollars: Lancaster city: $14 million

Marietta: $5.6 million

Bainbridge: $2.1 million

Mount Joy: $1.1 million

Columbia: $820,000

Ephrata: $681,000

Paradise: $521,000

Bird-in-Hand: $467,000

East Petersburg: $71,000

10 years later

Lancaster residents claimed the oil-polluted, murky film left by Agnes’s waters could still be detected in June 1982.

In 1966, a flood control project was initiated, taking on a slow start. When Agnes hit, more funds were allocated to the project. But by 1982, local interest and federal funds had deteriorated, and the project died.

The irony of the 10-year anniversary of Agnes was that Manheim and Marietta had a greater potential of being hit by flooding than ever before.

A former president of the Marietta Borough Council said at the time that Marietta residents saw flooding as “inevitable.”

Various laws and regulatory measures involving flood plains and stormwater management were enacted, but were barely enforced in Lancaster County. Due to minimal funds, government officials said they did the best they could.

50 years later

Bob Shank said he will never forget what it was like to walk through the town of Marietta in the wake of Agnes.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said, describing the town as though it “was straight out of a disaster movie.”

Shank said every flood he’s experienced since Agnes has been an “easy flood.”

“We learned now we need to get every stir stick, every frickin’ curtain, every chair, every glass,” Shank said. “We get a big van, pack it in there and move it until the water goes down.”

Though Shank now knows to expect the unexpected, the high water mark on the Tavern reminds the community of what happened in June 1972.

Shank and many other Marietta residents may have gotten rid of the mud and the debris, but the memories of Agnes will live on.