Jess Shultz's three boys were up Thursday morning closely watching the clock until 10 a.m. arrived.

Once it was almost time, they lugged lawn chairs out to the driveway and waited. Soon, the sound of car horns could be heard in the distance. A parade was coming.

Rolling through the West Hempfield Township neighborhood came dozens of cars, each with a special someone inside: a Mountville Elementary School teacher. As vehicles passed, teachers waved and shouted out the window. Some even displayed posters on their cars.

“Mountville Rocks! We miss you all!” one said. “If you're happy and you know it, wash your hands!” another read.

The parade, one of several going on Thursday throughout Hempfield School District, was a safe and responsible way for students and teachers to interact amid a weekslong school shutdown because of the coronavirus. West Hempfield Township police provided an escort.

“We're teachers. We're used to that one-on-one relationship with our kids,” said Missy Paup, a first-grade teacher at Mountville who organized the parade. “So as much as they're missing us, we're missing them, too.”

Paup said she thought of the idea after seeing some of her students on Sunday during a walk around her neighborhood. Other schools have organized teacher parades, so she thought she'd ask if her colleagues would participate in something similar. From there, “it snowballed,” she said.

As teachers drove around the Mountville area, kids waited outside, waved excitedly and held up signs of their own.

Juliana Kirchner, a first-grader at Mountville, waited with her family on the corner of her street with a sign that read, “Mountville Teachers Rock!!” with a drawing of a black knight and a red guitar.

“It made me happy, because I really miss them, and I'm sad that I can't see them right now,” Kirchner said of the parade.

A few streets down, Gracyn Sleighter sat outside her family home wearing a blue dress picked out especially for her teachers.

“She was just really excited that her teachers were coming around so she got dressed up,” her mother, Mandy Sleighter, said.

Back at the Shultz residence, third-grader Caleb Shultz reflected on Thursday's parade.

It only lasted a little while, he said, so that made him sad. But he was happy to see his teachers. He made a poster with the message “I miss all my teachers” and drawings of a “walking bull, a walking deer and a walking chicken,” plus a spaceship.

His teacher — Sue Carpenter — is the “best teacher I could have,” he said.

“I'm, like, pretty good with teachers because I make a lot of friends in the day,” Caleb said. “I'm the fastest friend maker.”

