Khali Truitt was going about his business during a typical shift on an otherwise normal Sunday inside Park City Center.

Truitt, 26, was working at the iColor cellphone repair kiosk when the day's normalcy was shattered − gunshots rang out, sending the mall, its shoppers and its employees into chaos.

Police said the shooting, which left four injured, began after two males who knew each other fought over a gun one was holding before the armed male, identified by police as a 16-year-old from Lancaster city, fired at least two shots. Other then reportedly jumped into the fray.

"Everybody was just running around screaming like a bunch of cockroaches, and I was just trapped in my stand," Truitt said. "I wasn't going to get up, because if I would've got up, somebody might've missed a shot."

Truitt's description of events tells a different story.

Truitt said he was working when he saw five males begin to jump one male a few feet away from him. The male being jumped, who was accompanied by a friend of his, tried to pull his gun out to get the others off him, Truitt said.

Truitt said the male being jumped wasn’t the first to shoot. Instead, one of the others shot him, prompting the male to start firing back at them. Truitt immediately took cover on the ground, he said.

During that initial scuffle, police said an armed bystander with a legally owned and carried gun, who had been in a nearby store, approached the scene and fired shots at the people fighting.

Truitt heard but could not completely see the bystander shooting, he said. A video obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline shows Truitt taking cover behind a store counter before being beckoned away by a man holding a gun, who Truitt said was the armed bystander.

Before beckoning Truitt, the man could be heard yelling “Roll over on your stomach! Now!,” at a male lying on the ground in the walkway of the JC Penney wing.

Truitt told the armed bystander he was going to render first aid to one of the people shot after hearing the injured person pleading for help, he said.

"I feel like I didn't really feel much," Truitt said. "I just knew I needed to keep my head down, and then after everything was settled and done, I just kind of kicked into autopilot and I was like, 'alright, I need to see if anybody needs help.'"

In a different video, Truitt is seen providing first aid to the male on the ground, using the male’s T-shirt to apply pressure to a wound. Truitt said the male had been shot in three places but he was bleeding out of his face the most, so he applied pressure there.

"I look at the guy, and I'm like, 'OK, so what do you want me to do? I don't have anything to put pressure on with.' And he goes, 'use my shirt,'" Truitt said. "So I tear off his jacket, take off his shirt, putting pressure on his wounds and just waiting for an ambulance and police to arrive."

Truitt added that as he helped the male, he told him what he was going to do knowing that the male was probably tense after the situation unfolded.

Police said those shot included the 16-year-old suspect, two other men who were fighting over the gun, and a woman who had been walking through the mall with her family and was hit in the arm. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and two of those shot have already been released from the hospital, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, no one had been formally charged in the shooting, though the 16-year-old is hospitalized and in police custody.

Despite the chaos the unfolded feet from his stand, Truitt felt he handled the situation well.

"I'm used to doing, like, airsofting and stuff, which I know isn't like, the same, but I'm used to being in somewhat hostile environments," he said.

Truitt returned to work Tuesday and said he’s not scared or paranoid but is trying to be more aware of his surroundings.

“I kind of stared everybody that was walking by me down, just being as vigilant as I can be, because I obviously wasn’t too vigilant on Sunday,” he said.