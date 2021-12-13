On Friday night in downtown Lancaster city, Santa Claus arrived not by sleigh or down a chimney.

No, the man in red arrived on a firetruck, flanked on either side by Lancaster city police officers. The furrowed brows of fellow drivers softened watching The Jolly One hop off the truck and into the Lancaster City Visitor Center, where he would be receiving kids and handing out candy canes.

And how was Mr. Claus feeling on this unseasonably warm winter evening?

“Hot,” said Mr. Claus, of the North Pole, looking up from beyond his white beard and spectacles. “Santa wants some snow.”

While he didn’t receive any snow, he did get a number of his visitors that evening, ranging from the painfully shy to those unafraid of the seasonal celebrity.

Emarie Groom, 5, fell somewhere in the middle. Curious but cautious, Groom approached Claus flanked by siblings Evyn and Birgie. With a welcoming pat, Groom climbed Claus’ lap. Even in a small room like the Visitor Center, Groom’s conversation with Santa barely registered above a whisper. As Groom listed items like a Barbie doll and a camera, old Kris Kringle just nodded his head slowly up and down, as if each item was about to materialize into the sack at his feet.

“I also want a sleepy dog,” Emarie said to her mother, Karen, after climbing off Santa’s lap.

“Well, Santa’s been very busy getting back on track after COVID, so we’ll see,” said the elder Groom.

The family thanked Santa and then quickly departed. As the door swung closed, Emarie could be heard shouting, “I met Santa! I met Santa!”

Santa’s helpers

Meanwhile, Santa’s Helpers for the evening — Lancaster city employees led by the Mayor’s Director of Communications DJ Ramsey, were attempting to resurrect the Santa Tracker. The tracker made its debut in 2020, when COVID-19 prevented Santa’s regular appearances at the downtown Marriott. With the tracker, city residents can keep track of Santa’s whereabouts during his trips around the city, which will also take place this coming Friday and Saturday.

With the tracker down, the team designated a culprit that no one would be able to track down — that being the wily reindeer Blitzen, who allegedly “forgot to charge his phone.”

“It’s great that Santa wanted to come visit Lancaster,” Ramsey said. “I received a memo earlier this week from Rudolph, who is the director of Santa Delivery. He has a fancy title now and sends memos.”

It turns out that working at Santa’s Workshop isn’t all too different from the standard American workplace — Rudolph did such a respectable job on that fateful foggy night that he’s since been tasked with several other yuletide duties.

Blessedly, the Claus compound appears to be immune to at least one of 2021’s main headaches.

When asked about a potential supply chain issue at the North Pole, Claus shook his head and laughed.

“We don’t have that problem, thankfully,” Claus said. “The elves we have are good workers. They show up for work.”

Of course, the children coming to sit atop that majestic lap care not for adult concerns like how and when and why the toys are coming. Such as Lucy Enterline, visiting with her mom, Melina. The Enterline family lives in Hempfield but stayed at the Marriott on Friday night as a fun vacation, not realizing that they’d be sharing the Square with St. Nick himself.

“Santa, we were at the hotel and saw the lights on and ran down as quick as we could!” exclaimed Melina Enterline.

Roughly a dozen children came to visit Santa Claus during the hour at the Visitor Center, before Claus once again climbed up onto the Lancaster city firetruck that would take him northeast and southwest through the city until 9 p.m.

Whether it was the kids coming expressly to see him or the downtown revelers, shook from their pressing concerns at that moment to take in that passing red-and-white blur, everyone was clearly enthralled by the presence of the big guy. After all, you don’t have to ponder the genuineness of one’s corporeal form when they’re standing right there in the flesh, with a bag of candy canes ready to hand out.

If you see him on that truck next weekend waving in your direction, don’t be too shy to give a wave back. At this time of year — especially during this particular year — we can use all the cheer we can get.

The Lancaster City Visitor Center was temporarily closed as of Sunday due to a small fire that affected the building’s electrical systems. It was unclear Sunday night whether the closure would continue into the weekend.